CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

245 AM PDT Wed Oct 6 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

245 AM PDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 54 to

69 higher elevations...66 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing

north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 38 to 53 higher

elevations...46 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...

65 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 50 higher

elevations...43 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...61 to

70 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 60 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53. Highs

62 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 34 to 49.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 49 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 44. Highs

49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 72 54 71 / 10 0 0

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

245 AM PDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers in the morning. At higher elevations, a slight

chance of rain showers. Highs 54 to 65. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 30 to 44. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 66. Light winds

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 43. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 63.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 25 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 42. Highs

56 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 23 to 38.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs 44 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 32. Highs

44 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 63 32 64 / 20 10 10

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

245 AM PDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 72. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52. South winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 68. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 73 48 72 / 10 0 0

RED BLUFF 74 52 72 / 10 0 0

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

245 AM PDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 72. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55. East winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 69. Southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 67. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 53. Highs around

75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs around 69. Lows

44 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 72 54 69 / 10 0 10

OROVILLE 72 53 70 / 10 10 10

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 73 53 70 / 0 10 10

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

245 AM PDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 76. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 68. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows 47 to 53. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Highs 64 to 70. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 53. Highs 70 to

80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 74 55 69 / 0 10 10

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 74 53 69 / 0 0 10

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

245 AM PDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 53. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows around 52. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Highs 63 to 69.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. Highs 71 to

77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 52.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 67 to 73. Lows

around 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 77 52 72 / 0 0 10

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

245 AM PDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 75. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 66 to 72. West winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows 48 to 54. West winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Highs 61 to 68.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 66 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 73 54 69 / 10 10 10

MODESTO 73 56 71 / 10 10 10

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

245 AM PDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...66 to 72 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 39 to 53 higher

elevations...50 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 64 higher elevations...

65 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 51 higher

elevations...48 to 54 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 64 higher elevations...63 to

69 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 58 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 39 to 54.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 58 44 55 / 10 0 0

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

245 AM PDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 62 to 72. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 58. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 71. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows 44 to 55. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 68.

Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 55.

Highs 59 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 65 56 62 / 10 10 10

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

245 AM PDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 73. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 61 to 69. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 43 to

53. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

55 to 65. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 59 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 67 50 63 / 0 10 20

JACKSON 69 51 66 / 10 10 20

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

245 AM PDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...53 to 68 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 35 to 50. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...52 to 65 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows 33 to 48. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 42 to 57 higher elevations...48 to 61 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 29 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 52 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 56 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 30 to 45.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Highs 43 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 41. Highs

43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 68 34 64 / 10 0 20

CHESTER 63 34 62 / 10 10 20

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

245 AM PDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...

61 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 34 to 49 higher

elevations...44 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance

of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 59 higher elevations...

56 to 66 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Colder. Lows 30 to 45 higher elevations...40 to 52 lower

elevations. Snow level above 8000 feet. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...50 to 60 lower elevations. No

snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher

elevations. Snow level above 8000 feet. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows 28 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 50 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 55 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 48.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Highs 43 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 26 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 59 48 54 / 0 10 30

