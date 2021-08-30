CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 29, 2021

643 FPUS56 KSTO 300930

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

230 AM PDT Mon Aug 30 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-302345-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

230 AM PDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 85 to 100 higher elevations...93 to 103 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze, cooler. Lows 49 to 64 higher

elevations...57 to 67 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 81 to 96. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 47 to 62 higher

elevations...56 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...

83 to 91 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 47 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 62.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows

48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 99 65 94 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-302345-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

230 AM PDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 85 to 95. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze, colder. Lows 42 to 55. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 80 to 89. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 39 to 54. Prevailing

west winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 76 to 85. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze, colder. Lows 36 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to

54. Highs 74 to 85.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 92 44 87 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-302345-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

230 AM PDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Sunny. Highs

96 to 102. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64. South winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to

64. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 101 62 96 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 100 64 95 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-302345-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

230 AM PDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 51 to 61. Southeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 100 65 93 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 101 62 93 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 100 58 92 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-302345-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

230 AM PDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 50 to 59. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 58. Highs 81 to

89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 100 60 91 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 97 57 88 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-302345-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

230 AM PDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86...except 74 to 80 near the bay.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 85. Lows

50 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 96 56 86 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-302345-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

230 AM PDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94. West winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 52 to 62. Northwest

winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89. West winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 99 60 91 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 100 64 93 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-302345-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

230 AM PDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 82 to 97 higher elevations...94 to 102 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze, cooler. Lows 57 to 72. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...89 to

95 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze, cooler. Lows 53 to 66.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 72 to 86 higher elevations...

83 to 89 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 52 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 89 62 83 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-302345-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

230 AM PDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Sunny. Highs

91 to 101. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 60 to 72. Prevailing east

winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 56 to 66. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 95 69 88 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-302345-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

230 AM PDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 60 to 72. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Prevailing southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 54 to 66. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 93 63 86 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 98 64 90 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-302345-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

230 AM PDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...81 to 96 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze, cooler. Lows 50 to 65. Prevailing

south winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...76 to

91 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze, cooler. Lows 45 to 60.

Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 70 to 85. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze, colder. Lows 41 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 95 46 90 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 90 45 85 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-302345-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

230 AM PDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...88 to

100 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 48 to 63 higher elevations...

59 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...82 to

94 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze, cooler. Lows 44 to 59 higher

elevations...54 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...

76 to 88 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze, cooler. Lows 45 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 84 64 78 / 0 0 0

$$

=

