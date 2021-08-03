CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 2, 2021

055 FPUS56 KSTO 030933

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

233 AM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ013-032315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

233 AM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 86 to 101 higher

elevations...95 to 104 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 73. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101 higher elevations...94 to

104 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 54 to 69. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...86 to

95 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 72. Highs 83 to

98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 102 71 101 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-032315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

233 AM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64. Prevailing west winds 5 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 45 to 60. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 88. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 42 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 62. Highs 79 to

92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 94 50 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-032315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

233 AM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 98 to

104. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. South winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Highs

93 to 101.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 103 63 103 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 103 66 102 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-032315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

233 AM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 99. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98. South winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 52 to 62. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs around

96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs around 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 101 68 100 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 100 65 99 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 100 61 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-032315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

233 AM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. South winds around 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. South winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 51 to 61. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 95 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

90 to 100.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 100 60 96 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 98 58 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-032315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

233 AM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning

then clearing. Highs 83 to 89. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 56. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning

then clearing. Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 89 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62.

Highs 88 to 94.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 88. Lows 55 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 96 55 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-032315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

233 AM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 93. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs 89 to

99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 98 60 94 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 99 64 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-032315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

233 AM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 81 to 96 higher elevations...96 to 102 lower elevations.

Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 74 higher elevations...68 to

76 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95 higher elevations...96 to

102 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 57 to 69. Prevailing south

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...88 to

94 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 76. Highs 81 to

96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 87 68 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-032315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

233 AM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 102. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 76. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 102. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 60 to 70. Prevailing south

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 75. Highs

85 to 100.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 94 73 93 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-032315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

233 AM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 75. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 58 to 70. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92. Prevailing southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 72. Highs 85 to

99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 95 66 94 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 97 64 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-032315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

233 AM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Patchy smoke through

the day. Warmer. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...82 to

97 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy smoke in the evening. Clear. Lows 54 to 69.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...81 to

96 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 50 to 65. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...73 to

88 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 47 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 68. Highs 74 to

89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 95 53 94 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 91 51 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-032315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

233 AM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...88 to

98 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 68 higher elevations...62 to

76 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...88 to

98 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 50 to 65 higher

elevations...58 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...79 to

91 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 47 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 67. Highs 74 to

89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 87 69 86 / 0 0 0

