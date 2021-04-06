CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 5, 2021

969 FPUS56 KSTO 060900

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

200 AM PDT Tue Apr 6 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ013-062330-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

200 AM PDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...70 to 78 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 50 higher elevations...45 to

52 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...

68 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 44 higher

elevations...39 to 47 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...68 to

76 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 50. Highs 63 to

78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 76 51 72 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-062330-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

200 AM PDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 71. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 43. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 69. Prevailing west winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 69. Light winds becoming northwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 27 to 39. Highs 59 to

74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 68 38 66 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-062330-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

200 AM PDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79. North winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73. South winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 74 to

84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 77 47 74 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 78 48 75 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-062330-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

200 AM PDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 78. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 75 to

85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 77 48 75 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 77 47 74 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 77 46 75 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-062330-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

200 AM PDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 72 to

78. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45. South winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

70 to 76. South winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 72 to

82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 77 47 74 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 76 46 73 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-062330-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

200 AM PDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 69 to

75. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the bay, mostly clear in the

evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 46. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

68 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 44. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 77. West winds around

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 46. Highs

73 to 79.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 75 44 72 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-062330-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

200 AM PDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 77. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 76. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 77. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

70 to 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 76 46 74 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 76 46 76 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-062330-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

200 AM PDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...70 to 76 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 52. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...

67 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 33 to 45 higher

elevations...42 to 48 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...67 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 52. Highs 61 to

76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 62 44 60 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-062330-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

200 AM PDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 76. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 55. Highs 66 to

81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 69 51 67 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-062330-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

200 AM PDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 72. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 72. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 52. Highs 64 to

78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 67 43 66 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 69 44 68 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-062330-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

200 AM PDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...56 to

71 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 44. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...

54 to 69 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 42. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...55 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 29 to 44. Highs 55 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 72 31 70 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 66 31 65 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-062330-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

200 AM PDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...

60 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 40 higher elevations...39 to

49 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

47 to 62 higher elevations...58 to 70 lower elevations.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 39 higher

elevations...36 to 46 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...60 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 30 to 45. Highs 55 to

70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48. Highs

57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 59 42 57 / 0 0 0

$$

=

