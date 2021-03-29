CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 28, 2021

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

149 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

149 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...61 to 69 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 41 higher elevations...36 to

46 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...

67 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 47 higher elevations...42 to

50 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...

73 to 79 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 75. Lows

36 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 33 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 67 44 72 / 0 0 0

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

149 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 58. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 31. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 50 to 62 higher elevations...

60 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 35. Prevailing east winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 74. Prevailing southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 41.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 71. Lows

34 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 31 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 46 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 56 28 63 / 0 0 0

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

149 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 67 to 73. North winds 10 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 43 to 49. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 72 to 78. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 49.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 81. Lows

46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows around 46. Highs 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 70 45 76 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 71 46 78 / 0 0 0

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

149 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 69 to 75. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 44 to 52. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 76. North winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 82. Lows

45 to 52.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 75.

Lows 45 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 73 45 77 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 73 45 78 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 73 46 78 / 0 0 0

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

149 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 69 to 75. South winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. West of the

Sacramento River, northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

north 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph west of

the Sacramento River.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 42 to 52. North winds 10 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 74 to 80. North winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83. North winds around 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 81. Lows

44 to 51.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

Lows 44 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 62 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 74 48 78 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 74 47 79 / 0 0 0

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

149 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 70 to 75. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 45 to 51. North winds 10 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 78. North winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Northeast winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

47. Highs 71 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 63 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 74 48 80 / 0 0 0

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

149 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 52. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 83. Lows

45 to 54.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 76.

Lows 43 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 73 45 78 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 75 47 77 / 0 0 0

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

149 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...62 to

68 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 30 to 45 higher elevations...40 to

48 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 10 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs 52 to 67 higher

elevations...66 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 48 higher elevations...45 to

51 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...

72 to 78 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 50. Highs

56 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 33 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 53 37 60 / 0 0 0

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

149 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 72. Prevailing north winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 48. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 75. Prevailing north winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 52. Prevailing northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Prevailing northeast winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 78. Lows

44 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 51 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 67 45 68 / 0 0 0

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

149 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Prevailing northeast winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50. Prevailing northeast winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 77. Prevailing east winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 78. Lows

44 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 65 40 70 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 67 43 72 / 0 0 0

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

149 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...48 to 63 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 35 higher elevations...25 to

40 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...

50 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 39 higher elevations...29 to

44 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...

60 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 48.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 69. Lows

33 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 27 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 65 28 62 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 55 26 56 / 0 0 0

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

149 AM PDT Mon Mar 29 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...57 to 67 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon. Over ridges, prevailing west winds

10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 20 to 35 higher

elevations...35 to 45 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...

58 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 23 to 38 higher elevations...

38 to 48 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 10 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...

64 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 48.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 70. Lows

34 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 30 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 55 36 57 / 0 0 0

