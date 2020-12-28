CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 27, 2020 _____ 384 FPUS56 KSTO 281023 ZFPSTO Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California National Weather Service Sacramento CA 223 AM PST Mon Dec 28 2020 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Tuesday. CAZ013-290015- Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County- Including the city of Shasta Dam 223 AM PST Mon Dec 28 2020 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...48 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 20 to 35 higher elevations...29 to 39 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...52 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 39. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 50 higher elevations...46 to 54 lower elevations. Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 26 to 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 35 to 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 23 to 38. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 36 to 51. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 27 to 42. Highs 35 to 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 29 to 43. Highs 36 to 51. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION SHASTA DAM 54 36 58 / 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ014-290015- Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County- Including the city of Burney 223 AM PST Mon Dec 28 2020 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 43. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 12 to 23. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 45. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 29. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 46. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows 21 to 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 34 to 41. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 27. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 38 to 44. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 23 to 32. Highs 36 to 42. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 26 to 35. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Breezy. Highs 37 to 43. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION BURNEY 40 14 43 / 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ015-290015- Northern Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff 223 AM PST Mon Dec 28 2020 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 56. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 59. North winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 38. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 52. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 52. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 52. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to 43. Highs around 51. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows 38 to 46. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 56. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION REDDING 57 30 60 / 0 0 0 RED BLUFF 58 34 61 / 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ016-290015- Central Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City 223 AM PST Mon Dec 28 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 52 to 58. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. North winds up to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 52. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to 42. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 53. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 53. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to 46. Highs around 54. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION CHICO 55 32 57 / 0 0 0 OROVILLE 55 32 57 / 10 0 0 MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 54 31 55 / 20 0 0 $$ = CAZ017-290015- Southern Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Sacramento 223 AM PST Mon Dec 28 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 57. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 28 to 38. North winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 59. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 52. South winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to 42. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 53. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 53. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to 44. Highs 50 to 56. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 39 to 47. Highs around 55. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION SACRAMENTO 56 32 56 / 30 0 0 SAC EXEC AIRPORT 56 32 57 / 30 0 0 $$ = CAZ018-290015- Carquinez Strait and Delta- Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun 223 AM PST Mon Dec 28 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 56. North winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 30 to 38. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 36. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 53. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to 43. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 58. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 39. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 54. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to 43. Highs around 54. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to 46. Highs around 57. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 59 32 61 / 30 0 0 $$ = CAZ019-290015- Northern San Joaquin Valley- Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto 223 AM PST Mon Dec 28 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 48 to 56. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 29 to 39. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 56. West winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 52. South winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to 43. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 55. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 53. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs around 55. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 55. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION STOCKTON 54 34 55 / 30 0 0 MODESTO 53 36 53 / 40 0 0 $$ = CAZ063-290015- Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County- Including the city of Alder Springs 223 AM PST Mon Dec 28 2020 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...49 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 41. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...55 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations... 48 to 54 lower elevations. Snow level 3000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 30 to 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 53. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 41. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 39 to 54. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to 44. Highs 38 to 53. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows 34 to 46. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 39 to 54. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION ALDER SPRINGS 45 33 53 / 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ066-290015- Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Paradise 223 AM PST Mon Dec 28 2020 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 41. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 54. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to 45. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 42. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to 53. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to 49. Highs 44 to 54. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION PARADISE 50 39 55 / 10 0 0 $$ = CAZ067-290015- Motherlode- Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson 223 AM PST Mon Dec 28 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 52. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 27 to 37. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 57. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 54. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to 43. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to 53. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 54. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to 47. Highs 47 to 55. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION GRASS VALLEY 46 29 54 / 20 0 0 JACKSON 48 32 52 / 50 0 0 $$ = CAZ068-290015- Western Plumas County/Lassen Park- Including the cities of Chester and Quincy 223 AM PST Mon Dec 28 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 27 to 42 higher elevations...32 to 47 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 15 to 30. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 33 to 48 higher elevations... 38 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 34. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 34 to 49. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows 21 to 36. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Highs 30 to 45. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 18 to 33. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Not as cool. Highs 33 to 48. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Breezy. Lows 25 to 40. Highs 32 to 47. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION QUINCY 39 12 44 / 10 0 0 CHESTER 37 12 43 / 10 0 0 $$ = CAZ069-290015- West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada- Including the city of Blue Canyon 223 AM PST Mon Dec 28 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 26 to 41 higher elevations...37 to 47 lower elevations. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder. Lows 12 to 27 higher elevations...24 to 34 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. Over ridges, prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 32 to 47 higher elevations... 46 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph. Over ridges, prevailing northeast winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 30 higher elevations... 27 to 38 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph... except northeast 10 to 25 mph over ridges. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs 34 to 49 higher elevations...44 to 54 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Over ridges, prevailing west winds 10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph over ridges. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows 23 to 38. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Highs 32 to 47. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 33. Highs 36 to 51. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Breezy. Lows 25 to 40. Highs 35 to 50. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION BLUE CANYON 40 29 48 / 20 0 0 $$ =