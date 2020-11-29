CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 28, 2020

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

224 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ013-300015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

224 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 64 higher elevations...60 to

68 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 41 higher elevations...35 to

43 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...58 to

65 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 42 higher elevations...

36 to 46 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...57 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 45.

Highs 50 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 30 to 45. Highs 51 to

66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 67 41 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-300015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

224 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 57. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 34. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 56. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 30. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 54. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 31.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 55.

Lows 20 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 55 23 54 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-300015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

224 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around 66. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

65. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 65. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

around 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs around

65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 67 32 65 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 67 36 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-300015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

224 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to

67. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

64. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest winds up

to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 64. Lows 35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 65 37 64 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 63 37 63 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 63 35 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-300015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

224 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 64. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 64.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. North winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 64. Lows 34 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 63 36 63 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 64 35 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-300015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

224 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 65. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to

67. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 43. Highs

61 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 68 33 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-300015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

224 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to

66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

around 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 65 36 64 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 62 36 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-300015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

224 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 63 higher elevations...61 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...59 to

65 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 45 higher elevations...

40 to 48 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...60 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 48. Highs

52 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 58 41 56 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-300015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

224 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 58 to 66. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 49. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 49. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

37 to 49. Highs 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 56 to 66. Lows 36 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 62 47 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-300015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

224 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 47. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 64. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 47.

Highs 58 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 59 to

65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 59 38 59 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 62 42 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-300015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

224 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 46 to 61. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 40. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 60. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 38. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 58. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 38.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 44 to 59. Lows

24 to 39.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 45 to 60. Lows 25 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 55 21 55 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 53 20 53 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-300015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

224 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...57 to

65 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 39 higher elevations...33 to

47 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...56 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 37 higher elevations...32 to

45 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...55 to

65 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 42.

Highs 47 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 26 to 41. Highs 47 to

62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 55 39 55 / 0 0 0

