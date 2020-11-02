CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 1, 2020

_____

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

130 AM PST Mon Nov 2 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ013

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

130 AM PST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 54 higher elevations...47 to

57 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

64 to 78 higher elevations...71 to 83 lower elevations.

Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53 higher elevations...

47 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80. Prevailing north winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Much cooler. Lows 34 to 49. Highs 44 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 25 to 40.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 42 to 57. Lows

25 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 84 54 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ014

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

130 AM PST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 78. Prevailing southeast winds

up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 45. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 74. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 44. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 73. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 26 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.

Highs 42 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows 15 to 27.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 47. Lows

13 to 28.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 77 29 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ015

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

130 AM PST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Light winds becoming

north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. South winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Much cooler. Lows 43 to 53. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 36 to 44.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 59. Lows

34 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 85 43 80 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 86 48 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ016

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

130 AM PST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs around 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 38 to 45.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows

35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 84 50 81 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 83 49 80 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 82 46 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ017

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

130 AM PST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 61 to 67.

Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 65. Lows

36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 82 50 80 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 83 47 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ018

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

130 AM PST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs 75 to 81. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 61 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45. Highs

60 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 87 46 82 / 0 0 0

CAZ019

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

130 AM PST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 61 to 67.

Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 64. Lows

37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 83 49 81 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 81 49 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ063

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

130 AM PST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...79 to

85 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 60. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

64 to 79 higher elevations...75 to 81 lower elevations.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 59. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...

75 to 81 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 38 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs 46 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 31 to 46.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 44 to 59. Lows

31 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 76 54 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ066

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

130 AM PST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 85. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 80. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 60. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 80. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 41 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.

Highs 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 33 to 47.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 60. Lows

32 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 79 61 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ067

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

130 AM PST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 85. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 61. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 82. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 59. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 81. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 41 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 33 to 45.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 60. Lows

31 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 79 51 76 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 80 56 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ068

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

130 AM PST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...68 to

83 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 72 higher elevations...63 to

78 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 50. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...

62 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 63 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 29 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Cooler. Highs 39 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows 21 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 35. Highs

34 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 80 30 76 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 75 31 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ069

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

130 AM PST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...73 to

83 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 51 higher elevations...46 to

60 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...69 to

79 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49 higher elevations...

44 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...

69 to 79 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Cooler. Highs 42 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows 21 to 36.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 50. Lows

21 to 36.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 73 53 68 / 0 0 0

