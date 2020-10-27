CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 26, 2020

_____

749 FPUS56 KSTO 270850

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

150 AM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ013-272330-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

150 AM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...

73 to 86 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 51 higher elevations...46 to

56 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52 higher

elevations...46 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53. Highs

67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 83 54 81 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-272330-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

150 AM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 73. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 40. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 77. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 42. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 78. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 42. Highs

64 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 72 25 75 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-272330-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

150 AM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 84. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

around 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 86 43 81 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 85 47 81 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-272330-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

150 AM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77. North winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

76 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 83 47 79 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 82 46 77 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 80 43 76 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-272330-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

150 AM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

around 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 79 45 78 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 80 43 78 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-272330-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

150 AM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 49. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

76 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 82 43 81 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-272330-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

150 AM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 78. Southeast winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79. East winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

75 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 77 44 77 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 74 44 77 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-272330-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

150 AM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...

78 to 84 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...

75 to 81 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 58. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...

77 to 83 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 58. Highs

66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 71 50 71 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-272330-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

150 AM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 73 to 83. Prevailing north

winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 58. Prevailing east winds up

to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 59. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 61. Highs

70 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 76 56 73 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-272330-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

150 AM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 80. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 54. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 77. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 55. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 80. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 59. Highs

71 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 74 45 72 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 71 49 73 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-272330-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

150 AM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 74. Prevailing

northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 47. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 63 to 78. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 50. Highs

61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 70 24 76 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 68 28 75 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-272330-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

150 AM PDT Tue Oct 27 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...

63 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 50 mph...except northeast 25 to

35 mph over ridges.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 46 higher elevations...39 to

54 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph...except east 10 to 30 mph over ridges.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 58 to 73 higher

elevations...66 to 78 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 47 higher

elevations...41 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...69 to

79 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52. Highs

62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 65 48 69 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

