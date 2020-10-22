CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 21, 2020

_____

745 FPUS56 KSTO 220930

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

230 AM PDT Thu Oct 22 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ013-222330-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

230 AM PDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...69 to 78 lower elevations.

Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 50 higher elevations...45 to 57 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 79 higher

elevations...72 to 83 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52 higher elevations...

45 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...

67 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 30 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 41. Highs

52 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to

51. Highs 59 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 76 54 80 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-222330-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

230 AM PDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 37. Prevailing east winds up

to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 43. Light winds becoming

south up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 68. Light winds becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 18 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 12 to 24. Highs 44 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to

38. Highs 51 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 67 23 71 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-222330-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

230 AM PDT Thu Oct 22 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 76 to 82. North winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 47 to 57. North winds 10 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74. Light winds becoming

east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

65 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 70 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 79 48 81 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 81 51 82 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-222330-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

230 AM PDT Thu Oct 22 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 81. Northwest winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows 45 to 55. North

winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. South winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73. Light winds becoming

southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

40 to 50. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 80. Lows

42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 82 51 81 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 81 49 80 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 82 46 80 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-222330-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

230 AM PDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 45 to 55. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 71 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 83 50 80 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 83 50 81 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-222330-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

230 AM PDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 46 to 54. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 69 to 75. Southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

41 to 51. Highs 70 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 85 50 82 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-222330-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

230 AM PDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

50. Highs 65 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 83 51 81 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 81 53 79 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-222330-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

230 AM PDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...

74 to 80 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 43 to 57. Prevailing north

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...75 to

81 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 56. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...

69 to 75 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 39 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49. Highs

54 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to

56. Highs 58 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 71 49 71 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-222330-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

230 AM PDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 83. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 45 to 60. Prevailing

northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 59. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49. Highs

58 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 57.

Highs 62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 78 57 76 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-222330-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

230 AM PDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 82. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 46 to 60. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 80. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 57. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 75. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 34 to 48.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

53. Highs 60 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 76 49 73 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 78 54 77 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-222330-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

230 AM PDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...58 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 30 to 45. Prevailing east

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 60 to 75. Prevailing east

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 70. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 27 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 20 to 35.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 60. Lows

24 to 39.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 72. Lows

30 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 70 23 75 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 65 23 71 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-222330-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

230 AM PDT Thu Oct 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...69 to

79 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 33 to 48 higher

elevations...43 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...67 to

77 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48 higher elevations...

42 to 56 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...

62 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 45 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 20 to 35.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 43 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to

45. Highs 48 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 68 49 65 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather