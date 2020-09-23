CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 22, 2020

_____

519 FPUS56 KSTO 230915

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

215 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ013-240015-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

215 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Haze in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher

elevations...76 to 89 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. At higher elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows 47 to 62 higher elevations...

56 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 66 to

80 higher elevations...73 to 85 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 43 to 58 higher

elevations...53 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 85 higher

elevations...77 to 90 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 79 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 69. Highs

83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 86 60 81 / 0 10 20

$$

=

CAZ014-240015-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

215 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Haze in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 81.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 75. Prevailing west winds

up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 35 to 50. Prevailing

west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 70 to

80. Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 58. Highs

77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 78 43 74 / 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ015-240015-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

215 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Haze and patchy smoke in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs around 85. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. South winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Highs

93 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 86 54 82 / 0 0 10

RED BLUFF 86 59 83 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-240015-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

215 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs around 86. South winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Highs

92 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 87 61 84 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 87 59 84 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 87 57 84 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-240015-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

215 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Haze in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 87. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

82 to 88. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Highs

91 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 88 60 86 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 88 59 86 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-240015-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

215 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Haze in the morning. Sunny. Highs 81 to 87. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs 81 to 87. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 56. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 69. Highs

92 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 87 61 87 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-240015-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

215 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Haze in the morning. Sunny. Highs 84 to 90. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 88. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

89 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 89 61 87 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 88 62 86 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-240015-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

215 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...80 to 86 lower elevations.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 62 higher elevations...56 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...77 to 83 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 65. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 68 to 82 higher

elevations...81 to 87 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 75. Highs

82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 74 55 72 / 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ066-240015-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

215 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Haze and patchy smoke in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs 76 to 86. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 67. Prevailing southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Prevailing southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 67. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 77. Highs

85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 80 65 77 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-240015-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

215 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Haze in the morning. Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Prevailing

east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 85. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 64. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 74. Highs

84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 81 55 79 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 84 58 81 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-240015-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

215 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze and

patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...

68 to 83 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...65 to

80 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 56. Prevailing south

winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 81. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 65. Highs

75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 83 38 78 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 78 39 75 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-240015-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

215 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Haze in the morning. Sunny. Highs 62 to 77 higher

elevations...74 to 84 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 57 higher elevations...51 to

65 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...72 to

82 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 56 higher elevations...50 to

64 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...73 to

83 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 66. Highs

74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 71 55 70 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather