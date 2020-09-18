CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 18, 2020

825 FPUS56 KSTO 181337

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

637 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for the rest of today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ013-182315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

637 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. A

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 77 higher

elevations...67 to 82 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Areas of smoke through the night. Lows 44 to 59 higher

elevations...53 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 85. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61 higher elevations...56 to

64 lower elevations. Light winds becoming north up to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 90 higher

elevations...80 to 95 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to

62. Highs 74 to 89.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 79 58 84 / 30 10 0

CAZ014-182315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

637 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. A

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

64 to 73. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Areas of smoke through the night. Colder. Lows 35 to 50.

Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 78. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 49. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 84. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 51.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 51.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows 36 to

51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 54. Highs 75 to

85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 71 39 76 / 20 20 0

CAZ015-182315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

637 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs around 78. South winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 52 to 60. South

winds around 10 mph shifting to the north up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 92. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. Highs

around 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. Highs

around 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 79 51 84 / 20 10 0

RED BLUFF 79 56 83 / 10 10 0

CAZ016-182315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

637 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 78.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke after midnight. Lows 52 to 60.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86. North winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 87. Lows 53 to

63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. Highs 84 to

90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 79 59 81 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 79 56 81 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 79 55 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-182315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

637 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke after midnight. Lows 53 to 59.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

80 to 86. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 91. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 86. Lows 54 to

63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 63. Highs 85 to

91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 81 58 84 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 81 58 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-182315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

637 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85. West winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 57.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 58.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 85. Lows around

58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 58. Highs

82 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 80 59 85 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-182315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

637 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs 76 to 82. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 90. Lows 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 81 59 84 / 10 0 0

MODESTO 81 59 82 / 10 0 0

CAZ063-182315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

637 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. A

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to

75 higher elevations...73 to 79 lower elevations. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 44 to 59 higher

elevations...52 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...

78 to 84 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 68. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 87 higher

elevations...84 to 90 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 49 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 65. Highs

73 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 66. Highs 74 to

89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 67 52 71 / 20 10 0

CAZ066-182315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

637 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Prevailing south

winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Cooler. Lows 50 to 64.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 68. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 79 to 89. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 68.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows 54 to

68.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 67. Highs 79 to

90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 72 61 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-182315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

637 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

slight chance of rain showers. Highs 71 to 81. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 48 to 60. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 65. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 67.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 86. Lows 53 to

67.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs 81 to

89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 73 50 76 / 10 0 0

JACKSON 76 55 79 / 20 0 0

CAZ068-182315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

637 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 58 to 73.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Colder. Lows 37 to 52.

Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...

64 to 79 lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 57. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 84. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 58.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 58.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 81. Lows 42 to

57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 58. Highs 70 to

85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 71 35 78 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 71 37 76 / 0 10 0

CAZ069-182315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

637 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. A chance of rain

showers. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...66 to 76 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph...except southwest 15 to 30 mph over ridges.

.TONIGHT...Areas of smoke in the evening. Clear, colder. Lows

36 to 51 higher elevations...45 to 60 lower elevations.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...70 to

80 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 56 higher elevations...50 to

63 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 63 to 78 higher

elevations...75 to 85 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59. Highs

66 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 60. Highs 70 to

85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 64 48 68 / 10 0 0

