CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 21, 2020

_____

887 FPUS56 KSTO 221030

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

330 AM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ013-222345-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

330 AM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 80 to 95. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke in the evening, then

areas of smoke after midnight. Lows 56 to 71 higher elevations...

64 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs 83 to 98. Light winds becoming southwest up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty wind. Lows

57 to 72. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty wind. Highs 80 to 95 higher

elevations...86 to 101 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty wind. Lows 56

to 71.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 71. Highs 83 to

98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 94 71 98 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-222345-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

330 AM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 81 to 89. Light winds

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke in the evening, then

areas of smoke after midnight. Lows 47 to 62. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 91. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty wind. Lows

50 to 65. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty wind. Highs 80 to 91. Light

winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty wind. Lows 48

to 62.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 61. Highs 78 to

93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 87 51 90 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-222345-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

330 AM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 91 to 97. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke in the evening, then

areas of smoke after midnight. Lows 65 to 73. South winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 98. Light winds becoming

south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty wind. Lows 66 to 74. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty wind. Highs 93 to 99. Light

winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty wind. Lows 64

to 72.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 73. Highs 92 to

99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 97 65 98 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 93 69 99 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-222345-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

330 AM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 92 to 98. Light

winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke in the evening, then

areas of smoke after midnight. Lows 62 to 72. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 100. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty wind. Lows 62

to 72. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty wind. Highs around 95. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty wind. Lows 62

to 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Highs 89 to

97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 94 71 98 / 0 0 10

OROVILLE 96 69 99 / 0 0 10

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 98 65 98 / 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ017-222345-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

330 AM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Haze and smoke. Highs 94 to 100. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke in the evening, then

areas of smoke after midnight. Lows 61 to 71. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty wind. Highs 94 to

100. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty wind. Lows 61

to 71. South winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty wind. Highs 92 to 98.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty wind. Lows 60

to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs 90 to

100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 98 66 98 / 0 0 20

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 96 65 97 / 0 0 20

$$

=

CAZ018-222345-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

330 AM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs 90 to 96. West

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke in the evening, then

areas of smoke after midnight. Lows 59 to 65. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty wind. Highs 87 to

93...except 81 to 87 near the bay. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty wind. Lows 60

to 66. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty wind. Highs 86 to 92. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty wind. Lows 59

to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Highs 86 to

92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 96 62 92 / 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ019-222345-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

330 AM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs 91 to 99. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke in the evening, then

areas of smoke after midnight. Lows 63 to 73. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty wind. Highs 93 to 101. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty wind. Lows 63

to 73. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms and rain showers in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty wind. Highs 93 to 99. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty wind. Lows 62

to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs 89 to

99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 98 68 98 / 0 0 20

MODESTO 96 71 99 / 0 10 20

$$

=

CAZ063-222345-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

330 AM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 78 to 93 higher

elevations...89 to 95 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke in the evening, then

areas of smoke after midnight. Lows 58 to 72 higher elevations...

69 to 75 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty wind in the

afternoon. Highs 78 to 93 higher elevations...92 to 98 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty wind. Lows 62 to 76. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms and rain

showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty wind. Highs 77 to

92 higher elevations...92 to 98 lower elevations. Light winds

becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty wind. Lows 60 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 79 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 75. Highs 80 to

95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 82 66 81 / 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ066-222345-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

330 AM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 87 to 97. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke in the evening, then

areas of smoke after midnight. Lows 64 to 77. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 100. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty wind. Lows 65 to 77. Prevailing

south winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty wind. Highs 86 to 98. Light

winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty wind. Lows 63

to 74.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 74. Highs 84 to

99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 91 75 93 / 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ067-222345-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

330 AM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Haze and smoke. Highs 89 to 99. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke in the evening, then

areas of smoke after midnight. Lows 64 to 76. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty wind. Highs 90 to 100. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty wind. Lows 65

to 75. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty wind. Highs 88 to 98. Light

winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty wind. Lows 63

to 73.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Highs 85 to

98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 90 66 93 / 0 0 10

JACKSON 96 71 96 / 0 0 20

$$

=

CAZ068-222345-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

330 AM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 73 to 88 higher

elevations...79 to 94 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke in the evening, then

areas of smoke after midnight. Lows 52 to 67. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...79 to

94 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty wind after midnight. Lows 54 to

69. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty wind. Highs 71 to 86 higher

elevations...77 to 92 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds. Lows 51 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 65. Highs 75 to

90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 95 50 94 / 0 0 10

CHESTER 90 51 90 / 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ069-222345-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

330 AM PDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs 73 to 88 higher

elevations...84 to 94 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke in the evening, then

areas of smoke after midnight. Lows 51 to 66 higher elevations...

61 to 75 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty wind. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations... 86 to 96 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty wind. Lows 51 to 66 higher elevations...61 to 74 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty wind. Highs

71 to 86 higher elevations...84 to 94 lower elevations. Light

winds becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty wind. Lows 53

to 68.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 67. Highs 74 to

89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 82 67 84 / 0 0 20

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather