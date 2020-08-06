CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 5, 2020
_____
383 FPUS56 KSTO 061019
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
319 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Friday.
CAZ013-062315-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
319 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...81 to 96 lower
elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65 higher elevations...59 to
70 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 96 higher elevations...88 to
103 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 68 higher elevations...62 to
72 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 100 higher elevations...
92 to 107 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 72.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 91 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 74. Highs 91 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 73.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 98. Lows 57 to
72.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 94 69 100 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ014-062315-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
319 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 87. Light winds becoming west up to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 56. Prevailing west winds up to
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 88 higher elevations...87 to
92 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61. Prevailing west winds up to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 92 higher elevations...91 to
96 lower elevations. Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 62.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 99.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 65. Highs 86 to 99.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 95. Lows 49 to
64.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 84 47 90 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ015-062315-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
319 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 95. Light winds becoming south around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. North winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105. North winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 69 to 75. Highs 99 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows 63 to
73.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 94 64 100 / 0 0 0
RED BLUFF 92 65 97 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ016-062315-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
319 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 91. South winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95. South winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Light winds becoming south
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Highs 92 to
102.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs 89 to
97.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 89 67 94 / 0 0 0
OROVILLE 89 63 93 / 0 0 0
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 88 59 92 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ017-062315-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
319 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 85 to
91. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 68.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs
90 to 100.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 89 59 93 / 0 0 0
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 88 59 91 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ018-062315-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
319 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs 81 to 87. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 57. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 64. Highs
84 to 90.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 87 57 87 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ019-062315-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
319 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 93. West winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs
90 to 100.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 88 59 92 / 0 0 0
MODESTO 88 62 91 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ063-062315-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
319 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...86 to 94 lower
elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 67 higher elevations...63 to
71 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...91 to
99 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 71 higher elevations...67 to
73 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 95 higher elevations...
95 to 103 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 76.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 77. Highs 84 to
99.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 71. Highs 81 to
96.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 79 59 83 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ066-062315-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
319 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 92. Light winds becoming southwest up
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 70. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 97. Light winds becoming
west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 74. Prevailing southwest winds
up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 102. Light winds becoming
west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 75.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 77. Highs 90 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 99. Lows 62 to
75.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 83 67 87 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ067-062315-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
319 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming west up to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Prevailing west winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming southwest
up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Prevailing west winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds becoming west up
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 96. Lows 58 to
70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 82 57 86 / 0 0 0
JACKSON 84 58 89 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ068-062315-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
319 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...70 to 85 lower
elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 59. Prevailing southwest winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...75 to
90 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64. Prevailing west winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...
79 to 94 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 96.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 68. Highs 81 to 96.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 67.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows 50 to
65.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 86 45 90 / 0 0 10
CHESTER 84 46 89 / 0 0 10
$$
=
CAZ069-062315-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
319 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...74 to 84 lower
elevations. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 57 higher elevations...52 to
65 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. At higher elevations, a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 66 to 81 higher
elevations...78 to 88 lower elevations. Light winds becoming
southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61 higher elevations...56 to
69 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...
82 to 92 lower elevations. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 92.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 68.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 67.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows 51 to
66.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 73 57 77 / 0 0 0
$$
=
_____
