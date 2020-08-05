CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 4, 2020

_____

780 FPUS56 KSTO 051024

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

324 AM PDT Wed Aug 5 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ013-052315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

324 AM PDT Wed Aug 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. At higher elevations, isolated rain

showers in the morning. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...82 to

97 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 49 to 64 higher elevations...58 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...81 to

96 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65 higher elevations...60 to

69 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 96 higher elevations...87 to

102 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 73. Highs

89 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 93 64 93 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-052315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

324 AM PDT Wed Aug 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning.

Highs 77 to 89. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 42 to 57. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 86. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 57. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 89 higher elevations...86 to

92 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 64. Highs

84 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 86 47 83 / 20 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-052315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

324 AM PDT Wed Aug 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. South winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. South winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 93 to 101. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 67 to 74. Highs

98 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 93 59 93 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 89 59 91 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-052315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

324 AM PDT Wed Aug 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 87. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95. East winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

92 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 87 61 89 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 87 58 89 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 84 57 87 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-052315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

324 AM PDT Wed Aug 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 87. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

85 to 91. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 64. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 82 59 88 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 81 59 87 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-052315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

324 AM PDT Wed Aug 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs 72 to 78. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the bay, mostly clear in the

evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows 54 to 59.

Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

79 to 85. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 57. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 63. Highs

84 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 78 58 85 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-052315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

324 AM PDT Wed Aug 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 89. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94. West winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs

90 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 79 58 87 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 85 59 87 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-052315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

324 AM PDT Wed Aug 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...85 to 93 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 65. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...85 to

93 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 67 higher elevations...63 to

69 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...91 to

99 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 76. Highs

84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 79 58 79 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-052315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

324 AM PDT Wed Aug 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 92. Light winds becoming southwest up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. Prevailing south winds 5 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 91. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 70. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 97. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 76. Highs

88 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 82 62 82 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-052315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

324 AM PDT Wed Aug 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs 86 to

100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 98. Lows 60 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 82 54 82 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 83 55 85 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-052315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

324 AM PDT Wed Aug 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning.

Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...72 to 87 lower elevations.

Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 43 to 58. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...70 to

85 lower elevations. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...75 to

90 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 66. Highs 79 to

94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 87 44 85 / 20 0 0

CHESTER 87 45 84 / 20 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-052315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

324 AM PDT Wed Aug 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. At higher elevations, isolated rain

showers in the morning. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...75 to

85 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 41 to 56 higher elevations...50 to

63 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...74 to

84 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 57 higher elevations...52 to

65 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...78 to

88 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 74 55 72 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

