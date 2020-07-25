CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 24, 2020

193 FPUS56 KSTO 250934

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

234 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ013-252315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

234 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98 higher elevations...90 to

105 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 72 higher elevations...66 to

76 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 103 higher elevations...

94 to 109 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 59 to 74 higher elevations...68 to 77 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 84 to

99 higher elevations...90 to 105 lower elevations. Light winds

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 69. Highs 83 to

98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 102 74 105 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-252315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

234 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 96. Light winds becoming northwest up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 64. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 87 to 100. Light winds becoming

north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 53 to 67. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 92 higher

elevations...91 to 96 lower elevations. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 51 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 61. Highs 80 to

95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 57. Highs

79 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 93 54 98 / 0 0 10

CAZ015-252315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

234 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 107. Light winds becoming southeast

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 104. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Highs 94 to

104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 103 68 106 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 101 70 103 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-252315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

234 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 100. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs 90 to

100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 98 71 100 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 98 68 100 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 96 63 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-252315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

234 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs 88 to

98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 96 62 98 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 95 61 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-252315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

234 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91...except 79 to 85 near the bay.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 58. Highs

83 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 91 58 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-252315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

234 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs 88 to

98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 96 64 96 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 96 67 98 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-252315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

234 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...95 to

101 lower elevations. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 73 higher elevations...68 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. At higher elevations, a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 81 to 96 higher

elevations...97 to 105 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

east up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 74 higher elevations...

69 to 75 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 95 higher elevations...96 to

102 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 70. Highs 81 to

96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 88 66 90 / 0 0 10

CAZ066-252315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

234 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 101. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 104. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 76. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 101. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 72. Highs 85 to

100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 92 73 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-252315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

234 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 99. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 101. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 68. Highs 84 to

99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 91 64 93 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 94 66 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-252315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

234 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...79 to 94 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...82 to

97 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 53 to 68. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...79 to 94 lower elevations.

Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 62. Highs 75 to

90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 93 52 95 / 0 0 20

CHESTER 92 53 95 / 0 0 10

CAZ069-252315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

234 AM PDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. At higher elevations, a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 84 higher

elevations...82 to 92 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. At higher elevations, a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 48 to 63 higher

elevations...58 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. At higher elevations, a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 71 to 86 higher

elevations...85 to 95 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 49 to 64 higher elevations...

59 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 85 higher

elevations...83 to 93 lower elevations. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 64. Highs 73 to

88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 81 63 83 / 0 0 0

