CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 25, 2020

_____

505 FPUS56 KSTO 260930

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

230 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ013-262345-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

230 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106 higher elevations...99 to

112 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 73 higher elevations...67 to

76 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 97 higher elevations...

92 to 104 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 48 to 62 higher

elevations...57 to 67 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...75 to

88 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 43 to 58.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 65. Highs

76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 109 75 101 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-262345-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

230 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 99 higher elevations...98 to

103 lower elevations. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 66. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 95. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 45 to 56.

Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 79. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 35 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 52.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 100 57 92 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-262345-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

230 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 112. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 76. Southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103. South winds up to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 62 to 68. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as hot. Highs 84 to 90. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 68. Highs

90 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 111 72 102 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 110 73 100 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-262345-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

230 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 108. Light winds becoming south up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 57 to 65. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

warm. Highs around 87. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Highs

88 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 107 72 99 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 106 70 98 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 104 64 97 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-262345-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

230 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. Southwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 83 to

89. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

87 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 100 62 97 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 98 60 94 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-262345-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

230 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93...except 80 to 86 near the bay.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 57 to 63. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning

then clearing. Highs 84 to 90...except 77 to 83 near the bay.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 57. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs 78 to 84. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 56.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. Highs

84 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 90 59 86 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-262345-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

230 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. West winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 55 to 63. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 64. Highs

83 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 100. Lows 56 to

65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 99 65 99 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 100 69 101 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-262345-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

230 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101 higher elevations...103 to

111 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 75 higher elevations...72 to

78 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...94 to

102 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 50 to 65 higher

elevations...62 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...81 to

87 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 45 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 68. Highs

74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 95 69 87 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-262345-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

230 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 109. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100. Light winds becoming

southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 59 to 67. Prevailing

south winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 88. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 51 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 69. Highs

80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 101 75 93 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-262345-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

230 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 104. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 102. Prevailing southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 55 to 65. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84 higher elevations...79 to

89 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 63. Highs

77 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 98. Lows 55 to

65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 96 66 90 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 99 66 97 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-262345-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

230 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...86 to

101 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...

79 to 94 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 45 to 60. Prevailing

west winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 58 to

73 higher elevations...64 to 79 lower elevations. Prevailing west

winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 37 to 52.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 84. Lows 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 101 56 94 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 97 55 91 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-262345-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

230 AM PDT Fri Jun 26 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...87 to 97 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66 higher elevations...63 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...82 to

94 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 46 to 60 higher

elevations...56 to 66 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...68 to 80 lower elevations.

Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon. Over ridges, prevailing southwest winds

20 to 30 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 37 to 52.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 56. Highs

62 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 84. Lows 44 to

59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 85 68 80 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

