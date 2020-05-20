CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 19, 2020

_____

960 FPUS56 KSTO 200920

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

220 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ013-202315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

220 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...66 to

76 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 51 higher elevations...47 to

55 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 76 higher

elevations...71 to 81 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 35 to 49 higher

elevations...45 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...68 to

78 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 87. Lows

46 to 61.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 73 54 79 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-202315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

220 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 56 to 68. Prevailing west

winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 44. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 72. Light winds becoming

west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 42. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 54 to 65 higher elevations...62 to 69 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 49.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 83. Lows

40 to 53.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 66 39 70 / 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ015-202315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

220 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 74 to 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 89. Lows

55 to 65.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 77 50 82 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 78 53 82 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-202315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

220 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. East winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 54. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 62.

.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 99.

Lows around 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 76 56 82 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 76 55 82 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 77 52 83 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-202315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

220 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 74 to

79. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 96. Lows

53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Highs

90 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 78 55 84 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 78 54 84 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-202315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

220 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83. West winds up to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 51. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80. West winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 54.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 92. Lows

54 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 77 52 81 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-202315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

220 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 79. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 86. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. West winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 83. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows

53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Highs

89 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 78 54 85 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 78 55 85 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-202315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

220 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...70 to

76 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 53 higher elevations...48 to

56 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...

75 to 81 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 50 higher elevations...

45 to 54 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations...71 to

77 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 61.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 86. Lows

49 to 64.

.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 91.

Lows 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 59 46 68 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-202315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

220 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 75. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 58. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 79. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 57. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 76. Prevailing north winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 88. Lows

51 to 65.

.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 95.

Lows 55 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 66 55 73 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-202315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

220 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 62 to 74. Light winds

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 81. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 77. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows

50 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 64 47 72 / 10 0 0

JACKSON 70 50 77 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-202315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

220 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as cool.

Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...52 to 66 lower elevations.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 45 higher elevations...35 to

50 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 51 to 66 higher

elevations...58 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 47. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...55 to 68 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80. Lows

40 to 55.

.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 84.

Lows 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 65 36 71 / 10 0 0

CHESTER 63 36 69 / 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ069-202315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

220 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers in the morning. At higher elevations, a slight

chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 43 to

58 higher elevations...55 to 65 lower elevations. Snow level

7000 feet increasing to above 8000 feet in the afternoon. Light

winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 43 higher elevations...40 to

50 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...

63 to 73 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 46 higher elevations...

44 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight. Over ridges, prevailing

southwest winds 15 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...60 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph...

except southwest 15 to 30 mph over ridges.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 57 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 63 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 57.

.MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 84.

Lows 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 54 42 62 / 20 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather