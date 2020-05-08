CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 7, 2020

_____

576 FPUS56 KSTO 080930

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

230 AM PDT Fri May 8 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ013-090000-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

230 AM PDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...89 to

97 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 65 higher elevations...59 to 68 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...87 to 95 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 47 to 61 higher elevations...57 to

65 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...80 to

88 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 45 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

58 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Colder. Lows 39 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 47 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 37 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Warmer. Highs 53 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 38 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Highs 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 95 66 93 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-090000-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

230 AM PDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 89. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 56. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 78 to 90. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 54. Prevailing west

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 83. Light winds becoming

southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

59 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Cooler. Highs 46 to

58. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as

cool. Highs 51 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to 44. Highs 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 87 47 87 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-090000-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

230 AM PDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 68. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 98. Light winds becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 58 to 64. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 84 to 90. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as

warm. Highs 71 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 49 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 63 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows 47 to 52. Highs 63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Lows around 51. Highs 68 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 97 59 96 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 98 64 97 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-090000-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

230 AM PDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 65. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 98. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 85 to 91. South winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as

warm. Highs 72 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain showers. Not as warm. Lows 50 to

56. Highs 67 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows around 51. Highs 66 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 98 65 97 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 97 63 95 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 96 60 94 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-090000-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

230 AM PDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 98. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 65. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 88 to 96. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 83 to 89. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

72 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows around 54.

Highs 69 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs 69 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 97 59 92 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 96 59 91 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-090000-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

230 AM PDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the

morning then clearing. Highs 82 to 88. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 54. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 77 to 83. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

74 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers

likely. Lows around 55. Highs 70 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows around 51. Highs 67 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 96 56 85 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-090000-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

230 AM PDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 66. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 96. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 81 to 90. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 75 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

50 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs 65 to

73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 48 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 97 61 93 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 97 62 95 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-090000-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

230 AM PDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...90 to 96 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 66 higher elevations...63 to

69 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...

88 to 94 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 49 to 61 higher elevations...58 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...80 to 86 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 44 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

56 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Colder. Lows 38 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 47 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows 37 to 52. Highs 50 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Lows 39 to 54. Highs 54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 81 60 80 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-090000-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

230 AM PDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 95. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 69. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 95. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 87. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

64 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 43 to

56. Highs 56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Warmer.

Highs 58 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 88 67 87 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-090000-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

230 AM PDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 66. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 49 to 57.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 66 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 43 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 55 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 42 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 60 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

Highs 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 86 62 85 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 89 61 88 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-090000-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

230 AM PDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...73 to

88 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 59. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...73 to 88 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 40 to 55. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...67 to

81 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 36 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

53 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Colder.

Lows 31 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Light snow accumulations

possible. Highs 40 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely.

Lows 30 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Lows 31 to 46. Highs 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 88 46 89 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 84 45 85 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-090000-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

230 AM PDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...78 to 88 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 56 higher elevations...55 to 65 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...77 to 87 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 39 to 54 higher

elevations...53 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...72 to

82 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 39 to 54.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 54 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 31 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Light snow accumulations

possible. Highs 41 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows 30 to 45. Highs 44 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 45.

Highs 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 77 60 75 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

