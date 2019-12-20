CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 19, 2019

639 FPUS56 KSTO 201030

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

230 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ013-210045-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

230 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SATURDAY TO 10 PM

PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool. Highs

37 to 49 higher elevations...48 to 53 lower elevations.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance

of rain in the evening. Lows 32 to 46. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance

of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 37 to

49 higher elevations...47 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely and a chance of

heavy snow. Colder. Lows 29 to 41 higher elevations...37 to

44 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up

to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting

to the northwest with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then heavy rain

and heavy snow in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 45 higher

elevations...43 to 49 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...3 to 6 inches higher elevations. Snow level

4000 feet. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain and snow likely. Colder. Light

snow accumulations possible. Lows 26 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

35 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 22 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 33 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows 25 to 40. Highs 32 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 52 44 51 / 40 10 30

CAZ014-210045-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

230 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 41 to 47. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 42 to 48. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Lows 26 to 35. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs 37 to

43. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 22 to 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 35 to

41.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 27.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 34 to 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 21 to 29.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Highs 33 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows 21 to 30. Highs 33 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 43 34 44 / 30 10 20

CAZ015-210045-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

230 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

52 to 58. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 57. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

around 42. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 49. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 35 to

41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows 35 to 41. Highs around 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 55 42 54 / 30 10 20

RED BLUFF 56 44 56 / 10 0 20

CAZ016-210045-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

230 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 57. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 59. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 41 to 47.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 55. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around

39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows around 40. Highs around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 57 46 57 / 10 0 10

OROVILLE 58 45 58 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 57 42 58 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-210045-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

230 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to

61. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 61. Southeast winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 45. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Breezy. Highs 50 to 56. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around

40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to

56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

around 37.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 48 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows around 40. Highs 47 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 59 44 59 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 59 44 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-210045-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

230 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

58. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 43. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 58. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 45.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 54. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

around 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows around 41. Highs around 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 58 43 58 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-210045-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

230 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to

62. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 43 to 49. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 58. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 37 to

43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to

55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

35 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 47 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 37 to 43.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Highs 47 to 54. Lows 37 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 58 45 59 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 60 45 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-210045-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

230 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SATURDAY TO 10 PM

PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 51 higher

elevations...48 to 54 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 45. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance

of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 35 to

49 higher elevations...46 to 52 lower elevations. Snow level

5500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows 28 to 40 higher

elevations...37 to 43 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 30 to 44 higher elevations...42 to

48 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...3 to

6 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing west

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Colder. Lows 24 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 33 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 31 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows 25 to 40. Highs 31 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 44 38 42 / 10 0 30

CAZ064-210045-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

230 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 57. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 56. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows 38 to 44. Prevailing

southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 39 to 51. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 32 to

38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 41 to

52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 39 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows 33 to 40. Highs 37 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 53 41 50 / 0 0 30

CAZ066-210045-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

230 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

47 to 57. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 57. Prevailing southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 37 to 47.

Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 42 to 52. Prevailing

southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Lows

32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

42 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 53 48 53 / 10 0 10

CAZ067-210045-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

230 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 61. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 61. Prevailing southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 39 to 49. Prevailing southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 46 to 56. Prevailing

southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Lows

32 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 43 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

30 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 40 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 31 to 41.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 41 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 53 42 54 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 58 46 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-210045-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

230 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM PST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain in

the morning. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain and

snow in the morning. Highs 36 to 51. Snow level 6500 feet.

Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 44. Prevailing south winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 36 to 51. Prevailing

south winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Colder. Lows 26 to 41. Snow level 4500 feet.

Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then snow and heavy rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

31 to 46. Snow accumulation of 2 to 7 inches. Snow level

4500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

likely. Colder. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 20 to

35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 29 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Colder. Lows 17 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 27 to 42.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers. Lows 20 to 35. Highs 27 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 27 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 46 31 46 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 43 29 44 / 10 0 10

CAZ069-210045-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

230 AM PST Fri Dec 20 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM PST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...48 to 58 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon. Over ridges...prevailing southwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 40 higher elevations...38 to

46 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph...except southwest 20 to 35 mph over

ridges.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 36 to 51 higher

elevations...48 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Over ridges, prevailing

south winds 25 to 35 mph shifting to the southwest 25 to 45 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 38 higher

elevations...36 to 44 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph...except south 25 to

40 mph over ridges.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 29 to

44 higher elevations...41 to 49 lower elevations. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...4 to 6 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing south winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph. Over ridges, prevailing south winds 25 to

35 mph shifting to the southwest 25 to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

likely. Colder. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 18 to

33.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

29 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 16 to 31.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 27 to 42.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers. Lows 17 to 32. Highs 27 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows 18 to 33. Highs 27 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 48 39 47 / 0 0 0

