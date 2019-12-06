CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 5, 2019

_____

358 FPUS56 KSTO 061131

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

331 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ013-070030-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

331 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 41 to 55. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Heavy rain. Lows 39 to 51. Prevailing south winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Heavy rain in the morning, then heavy rain showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

40 to 52 higher elevations...49 to 57 lower elevations.

Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain after midnight. Colder.

Lows 33 to 47 higher elevations...42 to 50 lower elevations.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then a chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...

51 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 27 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Lows 29 to 44. Highs 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 54 50 55 / 100 100 100

$$

=

CAZ014-070030-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

331 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 49. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 32 to 46. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then heavy rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 39 to 47. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, colder. Lows 28 to 39. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 48.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 18 to 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 30.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 48. Lows

17 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 26 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 43 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 46 39 45 / 80 100 100

$$

=

CAZ015-070030-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

331 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 58. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Heavy rain. Windy. Lows around 52. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the south 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs around 56.

South winds 10 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Lows 44 to 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 57. South

winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Lows around 42. Highs around 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 56 53 57 / 90 100 100

RED BLUFF 57 53 57 / 90 100 100

$$

=

CAZ016-070030-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

331 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 62. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain, windy. Lows 52 to 57. Southeast winds 10 to

25 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs around 57.

South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain after midnight. Breezy.

Lows 45 to 51. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south

10 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 56. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 36 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 54. Lows

34 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 58.

Lows around 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 58 54 56 / 60 100 100

OROVILLE 60 55 57 / 50 100 100

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 62 56 58 / 50 100 100

$$

=

CAZ017-070030-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

331 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

58 to 64. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain, windy. Lows around 55. Southeast winds 10 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 56 to 62.

South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows

around 49. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

55 to 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 38 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 55. Lows

36 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 58.

Lows around 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 63 56 61 / 30 100 100

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 63 56 61 / 40 100 100

$$

=

CAZ018-070030-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

331 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 63. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain, windy. Lows 52 to 58. Southeast winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around

61. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain after midnight. Breezy.

Lows around 49. South winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 58. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 39 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 55. Lows

37 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 57.

Lows around 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 62 57 61 / 50 100 100

$$

=

CAZ019-070030-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

331 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows around 54. Southeast winds 10 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 57 to 63. South winds 10 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows

46 to 52. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 55 to 60. South winds around 10 mph with gusts to around

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 53 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 58. Lows

35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 57.

Lows 39 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 64 54 62 / 10 90 100

MODESTO 64 54 62 / 0 90 100

$$

=

CAZ063-070030-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

331 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 39 to 53 higher elevations...50 to 56 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Heavy rain. Breezy. Lows 40 to 54. Prevailing south

winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.SATURDAY...Heavy rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...50 to

56 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, colder. Lows 34 to 46 higher elevations...

43 to 50 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

37 to 52 higher elevations...50 to 58 lower elevations.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 30 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 45 48 45 / 100 100 100

$$

=

CAZ064-070030-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

331 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 49 to 57. Prevailing southeast winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Heavy rain. Breezy. Lows 48 to 54. Prevailing south

winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs 48 to 58. Prevailing south winds 10 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, colder. Lows 41 to 49. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

47 to 57. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 35 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 52 52 52 / 100 100 100

$$

=

CAZ066-070030-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

331 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 58. Prevailing south

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Heavy rain. Windy. Lows 44 to 54. Prevailing southeast

winds 10 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then heavy rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs

47 to 57. Prevailing south winds 15 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows

42 to 52. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then a chance of

rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 57. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 35 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to 45. Highs 52 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 55 50 52 / 60 100 100

$$

=

CAZ067-070030-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

331 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 51 to 63. Prevailing southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 45 to 55. Prevailing southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then heavy rain showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 48 to 60. Prevailing south winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows

41 to 51. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

47 to 58. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 57. Lows

32 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 60. Lows

36 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 54 46 50 / 20 100 100

JACKSON 59 52 57 / 10 100 100

$$

=

CAZ068-070030-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

331 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 PM PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of

rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. At

higher elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs 32 to

46 higher elevations...39 to 49 lower elevations. Snow level 6500

feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Heavy rain at lower elevations...and rain and snow at

higher elevations. Windy. Lows 29 to 44. Snow accumulation 7 to

12 inches higher elevations. Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing

south winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SATURDAY...At lower elevations, rain in the morning, then heavy

rain showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, heavy rain

and snow in the morning, then heavy rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 34 to 49. Snow accumulation 7 to 12

inches higher elevations. Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing south

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, heavy snow and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight.

Lows 28 to 43. Snow accumulation 2 to 8 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 6000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers likely with possible showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 30 to 44 higher elevations...37 to 48 lower

elevations. Snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 6000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening. Patchy fog. Turning colder. Lows 20 to

35.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 34.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 51. Lows

21 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 25 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 45 30 44 / 30 100 100

CHESTER 42 31 41 / 40 100 100

$$

=

CAZ069-070030-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

331 AM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 PM PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow developing

late this afternoon, mainly north of I-80. Snow level above 6500

feet. Highs 34 to 49 higher elevations...46 to 56 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

in the afternoon. Over ridges...prevailing south winds 15 to 25

mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...At lower elevations, rain, becoming heavy after

midnight. At higher elevations, rain and snow. Windy. Lows 25 to

40 higher elevations...39 to 47 lower elevations. Snow

accumulation 1 to 7 inches higher elevations. Snow level 7000

feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 30

mph after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph. Over ridges...prevailing

south winds 25 to 35 mph increasing to 25 to 45 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...At lower elevations, rain in the morning, then heavy

rain showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, rain and

snow in the morning, then heavy rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 31 to 46 higher elevations...43 to

51 lower elevations. Snow accumulation 5 to 11 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 7500 feet. Prevailing south winds 15 to 30

mph with gusts to around 50 mph...except southwest 25 to 45 mph

over ridges.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain showers, snow and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight.

Breezy. Lows 24 to 39 higher elevations...37 to 45 lower

elevations. Snow accumulation 7 to 12 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 6500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph...except southwest 20 to 40 mph over

ridges.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 29 to 44 higher elevations...42 to

50 lower elevations. Snow accumulation 1 to 6 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 6000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph...except southwest 10 to 30 mph

over ridges.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows 22 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 35.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 53. Lows

22 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 40.

Highs 42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 44 37 42 / 10 100 100

$$

=

_____

