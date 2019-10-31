CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 30, 2019

318 FPUS56 KSTO 311013

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

313 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ013-312315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

313 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...68 to

76 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 43 higher elevations...34 to

48 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...71 to

79 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 49 higher elevations...41 to

53 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...71 to

79 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 52. Highs

63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 75 45 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-312315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

313 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 55 to 65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 34. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 69. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 40. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 70. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 27 to 42. Highs

59 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 63 21 68 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-312315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

313 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 73. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds becoming north

to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

74 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 74 35 77 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 73 40 77 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-312315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

313 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 71. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 73. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Light winds becoming north

up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 75. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

around 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 72 40 75 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 71 40 74 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 71 36 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-312315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

313 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 71. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 73. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 75. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs around 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs around 75. Lows 40 to

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 72 39 73 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 72 40 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-312315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

313 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 72. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 73. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 47. Highs 70 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. Highs

70 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 48. Highs 70 to

76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 73 39 74 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-312315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

313 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 73. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 71 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

71 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 71 to

77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 71 38 72 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 71 38 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-312315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

313 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...67 to 73 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 46 higher elevations...41 to

49 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...71 to

77 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 52. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...71 to

77 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 53. Highs 61 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 53.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 61 to 76. Lows 39 to

53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 58 41 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ064-312315-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

313 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 74. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 49. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 77. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 51. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 78. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 52. Highs 65 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 53.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 65 to 77. Lows 39 to

53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 69 37 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-312315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

313 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 51. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 54. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 55. Highs

66 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 67 48 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-312315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

313 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 70. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 48. Light winds becoming east up to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 72. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 51. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 75. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 52. Highs

66 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 65 39 67 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 68 42 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-312315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

313 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 51 to 66. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 40. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 54 to 69. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 44. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 71. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 31 to 46. Highs

56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 61 22 64 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 61 25 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-312315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

313 AM PDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...58 to

68 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 39 higher elevations...35 to

46 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...61 to

71 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 42 higher elevations...38 to

49 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...63 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 32 to 47. Highs

55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 58 40 63 / 0 0 0

