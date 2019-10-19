CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 18, 2019

_____

807 FPUS56 KSTO 190957

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

257 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ013-192315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

257 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 49 to

64 higher elevations...61 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 32 to 47 higher

elevations...40 to 51 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance of

rain showers in the morning. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...

63 to 75 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52 higher elevations...

44 to 56 lower elevations. Light winds becoming north up to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 62 to 77 higher

elevations...73 to 85 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 56. Highs 66 to

81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 70 49 73 / 60 0 10

$$

=

CAZ014-192315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

257 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 59.

Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 25 to 38. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 43. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 60 to 72. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 30 to 44. Highs

59 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 58 28 62 / 60 0 10

$$

=

CAZ015-192315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

257 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs 67 to 73. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 85. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 80 to

88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 72 42 75 / 50 0 0

RED BLUFF 71 46 73 / 30 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-192315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

257 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 71. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. East winds to around 10

mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. North winds to around 10

mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

around 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 71 48 75 / 10 0 0

OROVILLE 71 46 75 / 10 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 71 46 75 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-192315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

257 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 76. South winds to around 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 81 to

87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 74 50 76 / 10 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 74 51 77 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-192315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

257 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 69 to 75. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 78. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs 80 to

86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 74 49 78 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-192315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

257 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 82. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs 78 to

86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 74 50 75 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 74 52 75 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-192315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

257 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning. Highs

48 to 63 higher elevations...65 to 71 lower elevations.

Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 49 higher elevations...42 to

52 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 51 to 66 higher

elevations...68 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 54 higher elevations...

49 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...77 to

83 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 60. Highs 67 to

82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 56 44 60 / 50 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-192315-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

257 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers in the morning. At higher elevations, a chance of rain

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs 54 to 66 higher elevations...58 to 73 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 58 to 70 higher

elevations...62 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 59. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 85. Prevailing north winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 60. Highs 73 to

88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 65 39 68 / 50 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-192315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

257 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs 57 to 69. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 55. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs 62 to 74. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 60. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 83. Prevailing north winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 63. Highs 72 to

85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 63 51 69 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-192315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

257 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

A slight chance of rain showers. Highs 59 to 69 higher

elevations...64 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 54. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 76. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 57. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 83. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 60. Highs 74 to

85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 62 42 67 / 20 10 0

JACKSON 69 47 72 / 10 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-192315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

257 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

40 to 55 higher elevations...47 to 60 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 28 to 43. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...52 to 66 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...60 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 50. Highs 59 to

74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 58 28 65 / 30 0 0

CHESTER 56 28 63 / 40 0 10

$$

=

CAZ069-192315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

257 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

A slight chance of rain showers. Highs 42 to 57 higher

elevations...52 to 66 lower elevations. Snow level above

8000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon. Over ridges, prevailing west winds

10 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 26 to

41 higher elevations...36 to 50 lower elevations. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...60 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 47 higher elevations...42 to

54 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...68 to

78 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 52. Highs 61 to

76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 51 40 59 / 20 10 0

$$

=

_____

