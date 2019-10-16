CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 15, 2019

_____

634 FPUS56 KSTO 160940

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

240 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ013-170000-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

240 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 56 to

71 higher elevations...67 to 75 lower elevations. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 37 to 51 higher elevations...

44 to 54 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...61 to 69 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 33 to 48 higher

elevations...40 to 51 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...61 to 69 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

36 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs 49 to

64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 33 to 48.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70. Lows

36 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 56. Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 73 52 68 / 20 70 10

$$

=

CAZ014-170000-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

240 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 60 to 69. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely after

midnight. Lows 33 to 44. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 59.

Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 26 to 39. Prevailing

west winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 49 to 60. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

29 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

45 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 25 to 37.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 63. Lows

27 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 60 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 32 to 46. Highs 60 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 67 36 58 / 0 60 30

$$

=

CAZ015-170000-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

240 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 71 to 77. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

46 to 54. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest up

to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. North winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

45 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

64 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

65 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 57.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 86. Lows 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 75 46 70 / 0 50 10

RED BLUFF 75 50 69 / 0 50 10

$$

=

CAZ016-170000-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

240 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 76. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 49 to

55. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 42 to 50. North

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51. Highs

66 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 58. Highs 74 to

83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 77 53 70 / 0 50 20

OROVILLE 77 52 70 / 0 50 30

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 76 52 70 / 0 60 30

$$

=

CAZ017-170000-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

240 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows 50 to 56. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 73.

Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 43 to 51. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 75. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs around 82. Lows 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 76 54 72 / 0 50 30

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 76 55 72 / 0 50 20

$$

=

CAZ018-170000-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

240 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 69 to 75. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows 50 to 56. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 68 to 73. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71. West winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 79. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 85. Lows 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 74 53 73 / 0 40 10

$$

=

CAZ019-170000-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

240 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 72 to 80. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 48 to 58.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 73.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 76. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 85. Lows 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 76 54 72 / 0 30 20

MODESTO 77 55 72 / 0 10 20

$$

=

CAZ063-170000-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

240 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...around 71 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 36 to

50 higher elevations...47 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...

61 to 67 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 51. Prevailing west

winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...63 to

69 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

38 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 48 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 51. Highs

52 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 65 to 80. Lows 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 59 42 51 / 0 50 0

$$

=

CAZ064-170000-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

240 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 61 to 76. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

41 to 53. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63 higher elevations...

58 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 50. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 64 higher elevations...59 to 71 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

56 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 52. Highs

59 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 59. Highs 67 to

82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 67 43 62 / 0 40 0

$$

=

CAZ066-170000-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

240 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 66 to 76. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows 44 to 57.

Prevailing southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 68.

Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 53. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 57 to 69. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 43 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 55 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 53. Highs

57 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 83. Lows 47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 71 53 63 / 0 60 30

$$

=

CAZ067-170000-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

240 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 68 to 78. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows 44 to 56. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 69.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 39 to 51. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 59 to 71. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 56 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 51.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows 40 to 55.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 83. Lows 44 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 70 45 59 / 0 60 50

JACKSON 74 51 65 / 0 30 40

$$

=

CAZ068-170000-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

240 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...57 to 70 lower elevations.

Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely after

midnight. Lows 33 to 48. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in the

morning. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning. Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...47 to 59 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 28 to 43. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 42 to 57 higher elevations...48 to 61 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 30 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

42 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to

46. Highs 46 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 57 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 50. Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 69 35 59 / 0 60 40

CHESTER 66 35 56 / 0 50 40

$$

=

CAZ069-170000-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

240 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...64 to 74 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 31 to

46 higher elevations...41 to 51 lower elevations. Snow level

above 8000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph...except southwest 15 to 30 mph over ridges.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers in the

morning. At higher elevations, a chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning. Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...51 to 61 lower

elevations. Snow level 7500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds up

to 15 mph...except southwest 10 to 25 mph over ridges.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 25 to 40 higher

elevations...35 to 47 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58 higher elevations...54 to

64 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 43 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 44. Highs

47 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 51. Highs 56 to

71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 63 42 49 / 0 60 60

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather