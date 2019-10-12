CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast
CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 11, 2019
_____
199 FPUS56 KSTO 120939
ZFPSTO
Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California
National Weather Service Sacramento CA
239 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Sunday.
CAZ013-122315-
Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-
Including the city of Shasta Dam
239 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...73 to 85 lower elevations.
Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 51 higher elevations...44 to
54 lower elevations. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 59 to
74 higher elevations...70 to 82 lower elevations. Light winds
becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 50 higher elevations...
43 to 54 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...
71 to 83 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 53.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain showers. Highs 57 to 72. Lows 39 to 54.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain showers. Highs 56 to 71. Lows 37 to 52.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
54 to 69.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SHASTA DAM 82 53 79 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ014-122315-
Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-
Including the city of Burney
239 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 74. Light winds becoming
northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 31 to 45. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 60 to 71. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 28 to 42. Prevailing
west winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 72. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 44.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 72.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows
31 to 46. Highs 58 to 72.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 53 to 65.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 50 to 61.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BURNEY 72 33 69 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ015-122315-
Northern Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff
239 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 78 to 84. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Light winds becoming
southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52. Light winds becoming
north up to 10 mph after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82. North winds up to
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain showers. Highs 71 to 76. Lows 46 to 54.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 68 to 74.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
REDDING 83 46 80 / 0 0 0
RED BLUFF 81 48 78 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ016-122315-
Central Sacramento Valley-
Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City
239 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51. Light winds.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 76.
Lows 45 to 55.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 74.
Lows 45 to 55.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 73.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
CHICO 80 50 78 / 0 0 0
OROVILLE 80 49 78 / 0 0 0
MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 79 46 78 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ017-122315-
Southern Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Sacramento
239 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 44 to 52. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 78. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. South winds up to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 79.
Lows 45 to 55.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SACRAMENTO 81 49 79 / 0 0 0
SAC EXEC AIRPORT 81 49 79 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ018-122315-
Carquinez Strait and Delta-
Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun
239 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 73 to
79. West winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
73 to 79. West winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 78.
Lows 45 to 54.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 81 47 78 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ019-122315-
Northern San Joaquin Valley-
Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto
239 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 75 to
83. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. West winds up to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80. West winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 82.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 81.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 77. Lows
46 to 56.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
STOCKTON 81 49 80 / 0 0 0
MODESTO 81 51 81 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ063-122315-
Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-
Including the city of Alder Springs
239 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs 59 to 74 higher elevations...74 to 82 lower elevations.
Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 51 higher elevations...46 to
54 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...73 to
79 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 51 higher elevations...46 to
54 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...
74 to 80 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 54.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 54.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 56 to 71.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to 53. Highs 56 to 71.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 51 to 66.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
ALDER SPRINGS 66 45 64 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ064-122315-
Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-
Including the city of Lakeport
239 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
68 to 82. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 52. Prevailing west winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73 higher elevations...66 to
80 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 53. Prevailing west winds up to
10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 80. Light winds
becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 53.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 79.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 54.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75.
Lows 39 to 54.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
LAKEPORT 76 41 73 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ066-122315-
Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-
Including the city of Paradise
239 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 81. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 57. Prevailing south winds
up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 66 to
78. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 55. Light winds becoming
east up to 10 mph after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 79. Prevailing
northeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 56.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 79.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 58.
Highs 64 to 79.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain showers. Lows 42 to 56. Highs 62 to 75.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 59 to 71.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
PARADISE 75 55 73 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ067-122315-
Motherlode-
Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson
239 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 82. Light winds becoming southwest up
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 43 to 55. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 68 to 80. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 53. Light winds becoming east
up to 10 mph after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Prevailing east
winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 54.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 81.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 79.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows
42 to 55.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 74.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
GRASS VALLEY 73 46 71 / 0 0 0
JACKSON 77 49 75 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ068-122315-
Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-
Including the cities of Chester and Quincy
239 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...60 to
74 lower elevations. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 33 to 48. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...58 to 71 lower
elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 46. Prevailing southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...
58 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 47.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 71.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 68.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to 47. Highs 52 to 67.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 47 to 62.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
QUINCY 71 31 68 / 0 0 0
CHESTER 71 33 68 / 0 0 0
$$
=
CAZ069-122315-
West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-
Including the city of Blue Canyon
239 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the
day. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...65 to 75 lower
elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 30 to 45 higher elevations...39 to 53 lower
elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...63 to 73 lower
elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 43 higher elevations...
38 to 51 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...
63 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 48.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 69. Lows
35 to 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 47. Highs
51 to 66.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
BLUE CANYON 64 44 62 / 0 0 0
$$
=
_____
