CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 24, 2019

_____

341 FPUS56 KSTO 251025

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

325 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ013-260045-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

325 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93 higher elevations...89 to

101 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66 higher elevations...59 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93 higher elevations...88 to

100 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 48 to 63. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...76 to

88 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 39 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 33 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 52 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

32 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 49 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 31 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 99 68 97 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-260045-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

325 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 87. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 59. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 87. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 56. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 76. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 34 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 54 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 24 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 47 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 23 to 38. Highs 45 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 22 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 86 45 86 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-260045-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

325 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 98 to 104. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 57 to 63. South winds up to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 80 to 86. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 45 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 67 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 42 to 50. Highs 64 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. Highs

64 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 101 64 98 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 103 68 96 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-260045-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

325 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 57 to 63. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 82. South winds

around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 56.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 72 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 44 to 50. Highs around 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Highs

around 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 102 68 94 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 101 67 94 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 100 66 93 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-260045-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

325 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 30 mph along the western edge of the valley.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 57 to 63. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 73 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 69 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 45 to 51. Highs 67 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 99 68 92 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 100 67 90 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-260045-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

325 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. West winds around 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as warm. Highs 83 to 89. West

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 57 to 63. Southwest

winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 79. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 75. Lows

45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 103 65 86 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-260045-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

325 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96. West winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 56 to 64. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 86. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 68 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 67 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 99 67 92 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 97 68 93 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-260045-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

325 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 95 higher elevations...94 to

102 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 70 higher elevations...65 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...91 to

97 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 50 to 64. Prevailing west

winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...79 to

85 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 43 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 37 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 52 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 50 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 87 65 84 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-260045-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

325 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 102. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 58 to 73. Prevailing north winds

up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96. Prevailing northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 50 to 62. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 84. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 46 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to

54. Highs 61 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 98 59 89 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-260045-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

325 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 101. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph with local gusts of 30 to 50 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 60 to 74. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 95. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 55 to 65. Prevailing south

winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 83. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Lows 48 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 57 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

39 to 52.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 55 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 37 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 96 71 88 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-260045-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

325 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Local gusts of

25 to 45 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 72. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 96. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 53 to 63. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 85. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

64 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 41 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

58 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

39 to 51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 56 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 37 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 92 64 84 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 94 67 90 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-260045-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

325 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...78 to 93 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62. Prevailing east winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...74 to

88 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 43 to 58. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...64 to

79 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 36 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

51 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 27 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 43 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows 26 to 41. Highs 42 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 25 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 90 46 88 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 84 45 83 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-260045-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

325 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...83 to 93 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph. Local gusts to 40

mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60 higher elevations...57 to

69 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...77 to

89 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 41 to 56 higher

elevations...51 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...67 to

79 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Over ridges, prevailing southwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 39 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 30 to 45.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs 42 to 57. Lows 28 to 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 25 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 82 62 76 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

