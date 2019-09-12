CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 11, 2019

_____

162 FPUS56 KSTO 121000

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

300 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ013-130000-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

300 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 93 higher elevations...85 to

98 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64 higher elevations...56 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...87 to

101 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65 higher elevations...57 to

68 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 93 higher elevations...

87 to 100 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 44 to 59.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs 55 to

70. Lows 42 to 57.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Highs 60 to 75. Lows 41 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 96 66 98 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-130000-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

300 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 88. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 58. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 89. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 59. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 89. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 38 to 53.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs 53 to

62. Lows 36 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

56 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 86 44 87 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-130000-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

300 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Light winds becoming north

up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 55 to 61.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Not as warm. Highs 69 to 74. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. Highs

77 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 97 58 99 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 96 62 98 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-130000-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

300 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 92. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Not

as warm. Highs 71 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 50 to 56.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 76. Lows

50 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 93 65 97 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 93 62 96 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 92 60 97 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-130000-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

300 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 67. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 68. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 52 to 58.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 81. Lows

52 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 95 64 98 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 95 62 99 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-130000-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

300 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. West winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Southwest winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. Highs

74 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Highs 78 to

84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 95 62 100 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-130000-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

300 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

59. Highs 73 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 95 64 99 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 95 66 98 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-130000-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Northern Lake County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

300 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...90 to

96 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 67 higher elevations...61 to

69 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...92 to

98 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 69. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...91 to

97 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 52 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Lows 46 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

55 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 42 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Highs 59 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 60. Highs

63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 82 61 85 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ064-130000-

Clear Lake/Southern Lake County-

Including the city of Lakeport

300 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 97. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 100. Prevailing north winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 51 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 63.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 62 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to

60. Highs 64 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 74 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

LAKEPORT 91 56 94 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-130000-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

300 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 94. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 70. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 98. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 71. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 97. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Lows 50 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.

Highs 60 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows 45 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Highs 64 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 60. Highs

67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 88 68 91 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-130000-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

300 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 96. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 68. Light winds becoming east up to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 98. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 70. Light winds becoming east

up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 99. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 50 to 62.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Not as warm. Highs 63 to 77. Lows 47 to 62.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 76. Lows

46 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 74 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 87 59 89 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 91 63 94 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-130000-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

300 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Warmer. Highs 66 to 81 higher

elevations...73 to 87 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...76 to

89 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...76 to

90 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 39 to 54.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs 47 to

62. Lows 37 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Warmer.

Highs 51 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 87 43 89 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 83 44 85 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-130000-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

300 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...78 to

88 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 57 higher elevations...52 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...81 to

91 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 58 higher elevations...53 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...81 to

91 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 50 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows 34 to

49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers,

thunderstorms and snow showers. Highs 49 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 75 58 78 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather