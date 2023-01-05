CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 4, 2023

_____

220 FPUS55 KREV 051131

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-060300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Heavy snow in the morning, then chance of heavy snow in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 4 to 10 inches with 9 to

15 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 32 to 37. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Ridge gusts up to 95 mph

decreasing to 80 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then slight chance of snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches with 1 to

5 inches above 7000 feet. Lows 14 to 24. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 32 to

37. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

18 to 28. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph

increasing to 75 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 32 to 37.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph increasing

to south 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

Ridge gusts up to 90 mph increasing to 105 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Chance of snow in the evening, then

heavy snow likely after midnight. Lows 22 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Brisk. Heavy snow in the morning, then heavy snow

likely in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 37.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow likely. Lows 20 to 30.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Heavy snow and rain. Highs

34 to 39. Lows 22 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Brisk. Heavy snow. Highs 31 to 36.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Brisk. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of heavy snow. Lows 16 to 26. Highs 32 to 37.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-060300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then slight chance of rain

and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch with up to 2 inches above 5000 feet.

Highs 37 to 47. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 5000 feet lowering to the valley floor. Lows 23 to 28.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 45. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

25 to 30. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Highs 37 to 47.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and

rain. Lows 27 to 32.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Highs

37 to 47. Lows 27 to 32.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 37 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain. Lows 27 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Highs 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows

23 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 35 to 45.

$$

CAZ071-060300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then chance of snow and

rain in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow accumulation of

1 to 5 inches. Highs 35 to 45. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Snow level

5000 feet lowering to the valley floor. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Lows 20 to 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 34 to 44.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows

22 to 32. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow and rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 44. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Chance of snow and rain in the evening,

then snow and rain likely after midnight. Lows 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain in the morning, then snow and

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows 24 to 34.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Heavy snow and rain. Highs

39 to 44. Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Snow with rain and snow likely. Highs 34 to

44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows

20 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 37 to 42.

$$

CAZ073-060300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Heavy snow and rain in the morning, then chance of snow

in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to the valley

floor. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches with 9 to 15 inches

above 7000 feet. Highs 31 to 41. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 50 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts

up to 95 mph decreasing to 80 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Lows 6 to 16. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 31 to

41. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 9 to 19. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts

up to 60 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 30 to 40.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Ridge gusts up to 90 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 13 to 23.

.SUNDAY...Heavy snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Highs 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 12 to

22.

.MONDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then heavy snow and rain

in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Heavy snow and rain. Lows 15 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Brisk. Heavy snow. Highs 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow. Lows 8 to 18. Highs 30 to 40.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather