Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

CAZ072-NVZ002-020300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then partly

cloudy in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs

26 to 31. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 4 to 14. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Snow accumulation

up to 2 inches. Highs 29 to 34. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 13 to 23. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to

75 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 30 to 35.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 14 to

24.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs 33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Heavy snow and rain. Lows 22 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Brisk. Heavy snow. Highs 31 to 36.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow likely in the evening, then chance

of snow after midnight. Lows 15 to 25.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs 31 to 36. Lows 14 to 24.

CAZ070-NVZ005-020300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 31 to 41. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 11 to 21. North winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 28 to 38. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then slight chance of

snow after midnight. Lows 17 to 22. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 31 to 41. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 19 to

24.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow and rain

likely after midnight. Lows 25 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Highs 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows

22 to 27.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs 37 to 42. Lows 21 to 26.

CAZ071-020300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING ABOVE 5000 FEET...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 30 to 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

9 to 19. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs 32 to 37. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 16 to

26. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 35 to 40.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 17 to

27.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy. Heavy snow and rain. Lows

23 to 33. Highs 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows

19 to 29.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows

19 to 29.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 36 to 41.

CAZ073-020300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Sun Jan 1 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow likely in the morning, then slight chance of snow

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 26 to

31. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 65 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

5 below to 5 above zero. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Highs 29 to 39. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 4 to 14. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of snow. Highs 29 to 39. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 9 to

19.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Heavy snow and rain. Lows 17 to

27. Highs 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Snow likely. Lows 7 to 17. Highs

28 to 38.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

7 to 17.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 29 to 39.

