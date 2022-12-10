CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, December 9, 2022

_____

598 FPUS55 KREV 101131

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

CAZ072-NVZ002-110300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Heavy snow in the morning, then heavy snow and rain in

the afternoon. Snow level rising to 6500 feet. Snow accumulation

of 6 to 12 inches with 12 to 20 inches above 7000 feet. Highs

34 to 39. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 105 mph increasing to 120 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Heavy snow. Snow accumulation of 8 to 16 inches with

15 to 23 inches above 7000 feet. Lows 15 to 25. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Ridge gusts up to 115 mph

decreasing to 95 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Heavy snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches with 4 to 10 inches

above 7000 feet. Highs 25 to 30. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 50 mph in the morning. Ridge gusts up to 80 mph

decreasing to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 6 to

16. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of snow. Highs 25 to 30. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 2 to 12.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 25 to 30. Lows

4 to 14.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs 26 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows 7 to 17.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs 26 to 31. Lows 7 to 17.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-110300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow and rain

in the afternoon. Snow level rising to 5500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch with 1 to 3 inches above 5000 feet.

Highs 39 to 49. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to the

valley floor. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches with 1 to 3 inches

above 5000 feet. Lows 20 to 30. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs

31 to 41. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 12 to

22. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs 26 to 36. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 6 to 11.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 22 to 32. Lows

6 to 16.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

5 to 15. Highs 22 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 21 to 31.

$$

CAZ071-110300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Heavy snow and rain. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 6 to 12 inches west of highway 395 with 1 to

3 inches east of highway 395. Highs 35 to 45. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow and heavy rain in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 4 to 10 inches west of highway

395 with 1 to 3 inches east of highway 395. Lows 17 to 27. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches west of highway 395 with up to

2 inches east of highway 395. Highs 28 to 38. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 9 to

19. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs 26 to 36. Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 3 to 13.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 23 to 33.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 4 to 14.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow. Highs 24 to 34. Lows 5 to 15.

$$

CAZ073-110300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM

PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Snow likely in the morning, then heavy snow and rain in

the afternoon. Snow level rising to 6500 feet. Snow accumulation

up to 4 inches with 7 to 13 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 35 to

45. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. Ridge gusts

up to 100 mph.

.TONIGHT...Heavy snow and rain. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet.

Snow accumulation of 3 to 9 inches with 15 to 23 inches above

7000 feet. Lows 11 to 21. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 65 mph. Ridge gusts up to 95 mph.

.SUNDAY...Heavy snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches with 3 to 9 inches

above 7000 feet. Highs 27 to 37. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 65 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 100 mph decreasing to 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 3 below

to 7 above zero. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to

50 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 23 to 33.

Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 4 below to 6 above zero.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 24 to 34. Lows

3 below to 7 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow. Highs 25 to 35. Lows 3 to 13.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow. Highs 26 to 36. Lows 2 to 12.

$$

