CAZ072-NVZ002-030300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PDT Wed Nov 2 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches
with 1 to 5 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 29 to 39. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to
55 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 4 to 14. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 29 to 39. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 7 to 17. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 54. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows 24 to 34. Highs 40 to 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Lows 16 to 26. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow showers likely. Highs 30 to 40. Lows 13 to 23. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 31 to 41. $$ CAZ070-NVZ005-030300- Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County- Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell, Empire, and Gerlach 331 AM PDT Wed Nov 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 36 to 46. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 13 to 23. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 36 to 46. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 50 to 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 26 to 36. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 45 to 55. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 21 to 31. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 37 to 47. Lows 19 to 29. $$ CAZ071-030300- Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties- Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood, Sierraville, and Loyalton 331 AM PDT Wed Nov 2 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Highs 35 to 45. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 9 to 19. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 34 to 44. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 22. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 47 to 57. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows 24 to 34. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 43 to 53. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows 17 to 27. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs 33 to 43. Lows 16 to 26. .TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 34 to 44. $$ CAZ073-030300- Mono County- Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining, and Mammoth Lakes 331 AM PDT Wed Nov 2 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 31 to 41. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 1 below to 9 above zero. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 27 to 37. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows zero to 10 above zero. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 46 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 52 to 62. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 22 to 32. Highs 46 to 56. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 13 to 23. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 35 to 45. $$