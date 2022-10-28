CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 27, 2022

438 FPUS55 KREV 281031

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

CAZ072-NVZ002-290300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Light winds becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 20 to

30. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 19 to 29. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

40 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Snow and rain likely. Lows 15 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Highs 31 to 41.

Lows 8 to 18.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

33 to 43.

CAZ070-NVZ005-290300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 26 to

36. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

58 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Highs 48 to

58. Lows 22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs 39 to

49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow. Lows 14 to 24. Highs 40 to 50.

CAZ071-290300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Light winds becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 23 to

33. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Highs 46 to

56. Lows 18 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

snow. Lows 11 to 21. Highs 38 to 48.

CAZ073-290300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

53 to 63. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 16 to

26. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 54 to 64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 17 to 27. North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

58 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of snow and rain. Highs 47 to 57. Lows 10 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Highs 34 to 44.

Lows 4 to 14.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs 35 to 45.

