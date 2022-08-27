CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, August 26, 2022

_____

561 FPUS55 KREV 271032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Sat Aug 27 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-280300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. West winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 43 to 53.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-280300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Lows

50 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 54 to 64.

$$

CAZ071-280300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 47 to 57.

$$

CAZ073-280300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 43 to 53.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather