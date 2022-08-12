CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 11, 2022

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Fri Aug 12 2022

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 77 to 87.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 91 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 95.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 95. Lows 55 to

65.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 93.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 45 to

55. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 46 to 56. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

47 to 57.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 47 to 57.

