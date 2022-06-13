CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 12, 2022

244 FPUS55 KREV 131032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Mon Jun 13 2022

CAZ072-NVZ002-140300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows 41 to

51.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers.

Highs 56 to 66. Lows 33 to 43.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 60 to 70.

CAZ070-NVZ005-140300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

59 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs 83 to 93.

Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 81.

Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY THROUGH JUNETEENTH...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs 70 to 80. Lows 39 to 49.

CAZ071-140300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

58 to 68. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Light winds becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows 39 to

49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs 63 to 73. Lows 33 to 43.

.JUNETEENTH...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Slight chance of showers. Highs 67 to 77.

CAZ073-140300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Mon Jun 13 2022

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. West winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming north around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 43 to

53.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows

35 to 45.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers.

Highs 62 to 72. Lows 29 to 39.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

http://weather.gov/reno

