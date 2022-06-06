CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 5, 2022 _____ 748 FPUS55 KREV 061032 ZFPREV Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast National Weather Service Reno NV 332 AM PDT Mon Jun 6 2022 This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged values for large geographic areas and may not be representative of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area, please visit www.nws.noaa.gov\/wtf\/udaf\/area\/?site=rev CAZ072-NVZ002-070300- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee, Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village 332 AM PDT Mon Jun 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 47 to 57. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 49 to 59. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy, clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 70 to 80. $$ CAZ070-NVZ005-070300- Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County- Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell, Empire, and Gerlach 332 AM PDT Mon Jun 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 94. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 88 to 98. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs 85 to 95. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Highs 77 to 87. $$ CAZ071-070300- Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties- Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood, Sierraville, and Loyalton 332 AM PDT Mon Jun 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 49 to 59. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 49 to 59. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 45 to 55. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. $$ CAZ073-070300- Mono County- Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining, and Mammoth Lakes 332 AM PDT Mon Jun 6 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 80 to 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 81 to 91. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. $$ http:\/\/weather.gov\/reno _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather