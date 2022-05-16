CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 15, 2022

970 FPUS55 KREV 161032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-170300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

63 to 73. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows 39 to 49.

CAZ070-NVZ005-170300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

71 to 81. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 87. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to

74. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

76 to 86.

CAZ071-170300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds becoming west 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 35 to

45. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds becoming

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74.

Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 61 to 71. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

74 to 84.

CAZ073-170300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Mon May 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 68 to 78. Light winds becoming north around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 29 to

39. Highs 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows 37 to 47.

