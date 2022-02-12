CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, February 11, 2022

121 FPUS55 KREV 121132

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Sat Feb 12 2022

CAZ072-NVZ002-130300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 23 to 33. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 47 to

57. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and

rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

after midnight. Lows 14 to 24.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

snow. Highs 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 11 to 21.

Highs 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 47 to 57. Lows 15 to 25.

CAZ070-NVZ005-130300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 28 to 38. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 67. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Lows 22 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

41 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 21 to 31. Highs 51 to

61.

CAZ071-130300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 27 to 37. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 54 to

64. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

19 to 29.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 29.

Highs 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

CAZ073-130300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 24. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. West winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts

up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight.

Lows 7 to 17.

.TUESDAY...Brisk. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of snow. Highs 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

2 to 12.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 40 to 50. Lows 5 to

15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 10 to 20. Highs 46 to

56.

