CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 29, 2022

_____

224 FPUS55 KREV 301131

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Sun Jan 30 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-310300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 49. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows

18 to 28. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph after

midnight. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 42 to

47. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

Ridge gusts up to 65 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

28 to 33. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 5 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 27 to 32. Lows 9 to

19.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 34 to 39. Lows 10 to

20.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 39 to 44. Lows 16 to 26.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

40 to 45.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-310300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. Light winds becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 27. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

13 to 23. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 43. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 33 to 43. Lows

15 to 25.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 40 to 50. Lows 17 to 27.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30. Highs

43 to 53.

$$

CAZ071-310300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. Light winds becoming

west around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

11 to 21. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 31 to 41. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 8 to 18.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 31 to 41. Lows

13 to 23.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 40 to 50. Lows 14 to 24.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27. Highs

42 to 52.

$$

CAZ073-310300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Sun Jan 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

10 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 41 to 51. West winds around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 3 to 13. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

28 to 33. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 4 below to 6 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 26 to 36. Lows 2 to

12.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 32 to 42. Lows 4 to

14.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 37 to 47. Lows 9 to 19.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather