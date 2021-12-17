CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 16, 2021

_____

335 FPUS55 KREV 171132

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-180300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 31 to 36. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

3 to 13. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 18. Light winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

36 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 24.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 16 to 26.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Highs 34 to 39. Lows

22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs 33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 21 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs 32 to 42.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-180300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 30 to 35. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 11 to 21. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 28 to 38. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 12 to 22. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 31 to 41. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 29 to

39.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 12 to 17.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow. Highs 31 to 41. Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Highs 33 to

43.

$$

CAZ071-180300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 28 to 38. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 9 to 19. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 33 to 43. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 33 to 43. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 21.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 32 to

42.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

12 to 22.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Highs 30 to 40. Lows

18 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Highs

36 to 41. Lows 22 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 36 to 41.

$$

CAZ073-180300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 38. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 6 to 16. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

38 to 43. West winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 8 to 18. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 20.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 34 to 39. Lows 10 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

35 to 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 17 to

27.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow and rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows 18 to 28.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs 33 to 43.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather