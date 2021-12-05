CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 4, 2021

_____

294 FPUS55 KREV 051132

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PST Sun Dec 5 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-060300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

22 to 32. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. Light winds becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level 8000 feet lowering to 7000 feet. Lows 22 to 32. West winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then snow and rain likely after midnight. Lows 24 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Highs 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 9 to

19.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 5 to 15. Highs 34 to 44.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-060300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level 5500 feet

rising to 6500 feet. Highs 43 to 53. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 27 to 32. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

45 to 55. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

25 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then chance of

snow in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 12 to 22.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 28 to

38.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 6 to 16.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

28 to 38.

$$

CAZ071-060300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

26 to 36. North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Highs 49 to 54. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 25 to 35. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 50 to 55. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely. Lows 24 to

34. Highs 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows 9 to 19.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 28 to

38.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 5 to 15. Highs 31 to 41.

$$

CAZ073-060300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PST Sun Dec 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

21 to 31. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up

to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level 8000 to 8500 feet. Lows 18 to 28. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 19 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow and rain after midnight. Lows 23 to

33.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain. Highs 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 4 to

14.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 2 to 12. Highs 36 to 46.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather