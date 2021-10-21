CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 20, 2021

538 FPUS55 KREV 211033

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

CAZ072-NVZ002-220300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 54 to 64.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level

lowering to 9000 feet. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 8000 feet. Snow accumulation

up to 4 inches. Highs 43 to 53. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 80 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level

7000 to 7500 feet. Lows 26 to 36. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

7000 to 7500 feet. Highs 42 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Heavy rain and heavy snow.

Lows 28 to 38. Highs 36 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then chance

of snow after midnight. Lows 22 to 32.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Highs 38 to 48. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 55.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-220300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 60 to 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 31 to 41. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level rising above

6500 feet. Highs 46 to 56. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Highs 50 to 60. Lows

33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows

30 to 40. Highs 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

51 to 61.

$$

CAZ071-220300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 57 to 67.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows 33 to 43.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level lowering to 6500 feet. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Highs 47 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

6500 feet. Lows 28 to 38. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet.

Highs 45 to 55. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and snow. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain and snow. Lows 28 to 38. Highs

39 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 25 to 35.

Highs 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 49 to 59.

$$

CAZ073-220300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Thu Oct 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 59 to 69. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely. Snow level 7500 feet rising to

8500 feet. Highs 52 to 62. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 80 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 9000 feet lowering to 8000 feet. Lows 24 to 34.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Ridge gusts up to 50 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Snow level 7500 feet rising to

9000 feet. Highs 51 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows 23 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

50 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Chance of rain and heavy snow likely in

the evening, then rain likely and heavy snow after midnight. Lows

27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain and heavy snow. Highs 41 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Lows 12 to 22.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow

and rain. Highs 43 to 53. Lows 17 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

$$

