CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 25, 2021 _____ 669 FPUS55 KREV 261032 ZFPREV Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast National Weather Service Reno NV 332 AM PDT Sun Sep 26 2021 This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged values for large geographic areas and may not be representative of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area, please visit www.nws.noaa.gov\/wtf\/udaf\/area\/?site=rev CAZ072-NVZ002-270300- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee, Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village 332 AM PDT Sun Sep 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze. Highs 67 to 77. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Smoke in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 73. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Snow level 9500 to 10000 feet. Lows 31 to 41. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Snow level 8500 feet. Highs 53 to 63. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph decreasing to 55 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 54 to 64. Lows 26 to 36. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows 30 to 40. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 64 to 74. $$ CAZ070-NVZ005-270300- Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County- Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell, Empire, and Gerlach 332 AM PDT Sun Sep 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 76 to 86. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny. Haze, smoke and areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 82. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Showers likely. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 65. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 58 to 68. Lows 32 to 42. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 73 to 78. Lows 37 to 47. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. $$ CAZ071-270300- Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties- Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood, Sierraville, and Loyalton 332 AM PDT Sun Sep 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 75 to 85. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Showers likely. Lows 30 to 40. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 58 to 68. Lows 29 to 39. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows 32 to 42. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs 70 to 80. $$ CAZ073-270300- Mono County- Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining, and Mammoth Lakes 332 AM PDT Sun Sep 26 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 74 to 84. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 31 to 41. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 71 to 81. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph decreasing to 50 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 20 to 30. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows 21 to 31. .THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows 24 to 34. $$ http:\/\/weather.gov\/reno _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather