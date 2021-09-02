CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 1, 2021

_____

610 FPUS55 KREV 021000

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

300 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-030315-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

300 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze and

smoke. Highs 68 to 78. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Haze

and smoke through the night. Lows 34 to 44. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze and

smoke. Highs 70 to 80. Light winds becoming northeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Haze and smoke. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze and

areas of smoke. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze

and areas of smoke. Highs 76 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of

smoke. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 77 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of

smoke. Highs 74 to 84. Lows 45 to 55.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-030315-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

300 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 77 to 87. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 82 to 87. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 47 to 57. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 87 to 92. North

winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs

90 to 95. Lows 51 to 61.

.LABOR DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of

smoke. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 52 to 62.

$$

CAZ071-030315-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

300 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Haze

and smoke through the night. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 41 to 51. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 81 to 91. Light

winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 84 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of

smoke. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 85 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of

smoke. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 80 to 90.

$$

CAZ073-030315-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

300 AM PDT Thu Sep 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 75 to 85. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke through the night. Lows 30 to

40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 33 to 43. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 77 to 87.

Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 81 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and

areas of smoke. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 81 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 78 to 88.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather