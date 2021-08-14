CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, August 13, 2021

_____

301 FPUS55 KREV 141032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-150300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Haze and smoke through the night. Lows 52 to 62.

West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke through the day. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 94. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Haze and smoke in the evening. Lows

53 to 63. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 43 to 53.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-150300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze

and smoke. Highs 93 to 103. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows 62 to 72.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 94 to 104. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Haze and smoke in the evening. Partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

clear after midnight. Lows 61 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Light winds becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows

51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 51 to 61.

$$

CAZ071-150300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 91 to 101. Light winds

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Haze

and smoke. Lows 56 to 66. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke through the day. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 92 to 102.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Haze and smoke in the evening. Partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

clear after midnight. Lows 55 to 65. West winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 46 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 47 to 57.

$$

CAZ073-150300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Haze and

smoke through the night. Lows 49 to 59. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke through the day. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 95. Light

winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Haze and smoke in the evening. Partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

clear after midnight. Lows 48 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to

95. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

46 to 56.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 39 to 49.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather