Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

CAZ072-NVZ002-300300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Haze in the morning. Sunny in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Haze after midnight. Lows 50 to 60. Southwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze

through the day. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 50 to 60. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 68 to 78. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 45 to 55.

CAZ070-NVZ005-300300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

89 to 99. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze after midnight. Lows 62 to 72.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze in the morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 98. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 62 to 72. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 81 to 91. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 54 to

64.

CAZ071-300300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze through the day.

Highs 88 to 98. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Lows 54 to 64. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze through the day. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Haze and smoke in the evening. Cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 65. West winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 47 to

57.

CAZ073-300300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then numerous showers and

scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 87. Light

winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 46 to 56. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then numerous showers and

scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 86. Light

winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows 46 to 56. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 77 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

80 to 90.

