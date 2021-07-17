CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, July 16, 2021

901 FPUS55 KREV 171033

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Sat Jul 17 2021

CAZ072-NVZ002-180300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 60. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

48 to 58.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

76 to 86.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-180300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through the

day. Highs 89 to 99. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 54 to 64. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Haze

and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs 91 to 101. Light winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

61 to 71. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 92 to 97. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 57 to

67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

90 to 100.

$$

CAZ071-180300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 87 to 97. Light

winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 48 to 58. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of smoke in the morning. Haze through the day. Highs 88 to 98.

Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows

55 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

51 to 61.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 50 to 60.

$$

CAZ073-180300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Sat Jul 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms

likely. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 80 to

90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 81 to

91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 45 to 55.

$$

