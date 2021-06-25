CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 24, 2021

_____

650 FPUS55 KREV 251032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Fri Jun 25 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-260300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 73 to

83. Light winds becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

47 to 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 82 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 81 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 80 to 90.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-260300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Fri Jun 25 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

86 to 96. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

58 to 68. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 106. Lows 62 to

72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

$$

CAZ071-260300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Fri Jun 25 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

83 to 93. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

51 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 104. Lows 55 to

65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

$$

CAZ073-260300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 76 to

86. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

44 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

85 to 95. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to

95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to

92.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather