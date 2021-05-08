CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, May 7, 2021

776 FPUS55 KREV 081032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Sat May 8 2021

CAZ072-NVZ002-090300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

28 to 38. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows 34 to 44.

CAZ070-NVZ005-090300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

61 to 71. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 31 to 41. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows 40 to

50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 44 to

54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

75 to 85.

CAZ071-090300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows 38 to

48.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows

40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

73 to 83.

CAZ073-090300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Light winds becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

27 to 37. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows 34 to 44.

