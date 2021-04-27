CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, April 26, 2021 _____ 653 FPUS55 KREV 271032 ZFPREV Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast National Weather Service Reno NV 332 AM PDT Tue Apr 27 2021 This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged values for large geographic areas and may not be representative of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area, please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev CAZ072-NVZ002-280300- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee, Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village 332 AM PDT Tue Apr 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 45 to 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77. Lows 34 to 44. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 59 to 69. $$ CAZ070-NVZ005-280300- Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County- Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell, Empire, and Gerlach 332 AM PDT Tue Apr 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 54 to 64. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 87. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 43 to 53. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 82. Lows 37 to 47. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 64 to 74. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy, clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 65 to 75. $$ CAZ071-280300- Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties- Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood, Sierraville, and Loyalton 332 AM PDT Tue Apr 27 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 86. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 37 to 47. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 64 to 74. $$ CAZ073-280300- Mono County- Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining, and Mammoth Lakes 332 AM PDT Tue Apr 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level rising to 6000 feet. Highs 43 to 53. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 83. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 68 to 78. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Breezy, clear. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 63 to 73. $$ http://weather.gov/reno _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather